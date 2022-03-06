Berkshire residents rally at Park Square calling for end of Russia's war in Ukraine

PITTSFIELD — "Stop Putin's War." "We Stand With Ukraine." "Pray For Peace."
Those messages — on blue and yellow signs — were just some delivered by nearly 50 Berkshire residents who rallied in Park Square late Sunday afternoon calling for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The event, called The Day of Global Action for Peace in Ukraine, was one of more than a 100 such events held worldwide as the deadly conflict rages on in the eastern European country.
CODEPINK sponsored the local vigil, which called for Russian troops to immediately pull out of Ukraine. According to its website, CODEPINK is a national, women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism; support peace and human rights initiatives; and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.
"Down with dictators who think they should rule the world," said Eugene Michalenko. The Adams man, of Polish descent, was handing out stickers written in Ukrainian language saying, "Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes."
Daltrey Turner, of Pittsfield, was among those calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull out of the country.
"It's important we show the world we stand with Ukraine and against the illegal invasion by Putin," Turner said.
Jilly Lederman is seeing first hand how the war is impacting young Americans.
The Pittsfield woman is a teacher at the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown and one course she's teaching 6th, 7th and 8th graders is an elective on Russia.
"We now devote half the class to the war. I give them enough information they can take with them to their social studies classes and be informed at home," she said.
Lederman visited Ukraine about 30 years ago and found them very hospitable. Her class is concerned the U.S. may go to war with Russia.
"I can't believe this is happening," she said. "The kids ask if they are going to be drafted."
Gary Lopenzina, of Pittsfield, also visited Ukraine and hates to see the country suffering.
"To see what's going on now makes me angry, they are a great bunch of people," he said.