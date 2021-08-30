LANESBROUGH — Berkshire Village home and business owners are a big step closer to cleaner drinking water.

Installation is well underway on a new pipeline to replace a private system that has served the historic hamlet of 35 homes and businesses since the time of the Civil War.

Keller and Sons Construction of Castleton, N.Y.. began laying the pipe two months ago and should be done before winter, according to Lori DiLego, president of the Berkshire Village Cooperative Water District. The private water service has managed the current system since 1941.

“They are making great progress, they’re moving right along,” she said. “The goal is to finish by Dec. 1 and start connecting homes next spring.”

Once connected, the new pipeline will be tied into the Lanesborough Water and Fire District, which serves between 600 and 700 customers in the center of town. Customers, who remain under a boil-water advisory, have been dealing with poor water quality for over a decade.

Last summer, the district secured $2,376,200 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the pipeline and installation of fire hydrants in the village and Summer Street. The funding is broken up into a $1.33 million low-interest loan, borne by the village residents and a $1,046,200 grant.

In addition, a $125,000 state grant and $160,000 from the town should help cover the cost of Berkshire Co-op customers hooking up to the district’s water system, according to DiLego.

“People are very excited about this — especially the fire hydrants as we have no fire protection in the village,” she said. “And the water pressure will be greater too.”

“We’re solving a problem that otherwise wouldn’t be fixed,” added William Prendergast, chair of the self-governing fire and water district. “Berkshire Co-op couldn’t do this on their own.”

Berkshire Village’s water troubles date to 2009, because of contamination first discovered at the town-owned source, Berkshire Spring. In addition, the existing water main has been difficult to maintain and upgrade to meet state standards.

The water problem escalated two summers ago, when the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ordered Berkshire Village property owners to boil their water because of E. coli contamination reported at Berkshire Spring. DiLego says the boil order will remain in effect until the new pipeline is activated.

The Berkshire Village water system was started in about 1863, by the owner of the Berkshire Glass Works. After the failure of that system, the Berkshire Village Cooperative Water Works was formed in 1941 to provide running water to some of the families in Berkshire Village.

DiLego says the town bought the water source, Berkshire Spring, by eminent domain in 1948 to ensure that there was a public drinking water supply available to Berkshire Village residents.

Berkshire Village, in the eastern part of town, is adjacent to Route 8, where Berkshire Glass Works, at its peak, employed more than 100 people. The company produced some of the finest glass during the second half of the 19th century, according to the town’s website, including colored glass used by the Tiffany Glass Co.