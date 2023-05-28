<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Boating season kicks off on Pontoosuc Lake

Berkshire residents take to the water during Memorial Day weekend

Boating season kicks off on Pontoosuc Lake

PITTSFIELD — Saturday was a hot and hazy start to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. For Pontoosuc Lake’s boat rentals, there could be no better thing for business.

Saturday marked the opening day of the boating season for Berkshire U-Drive Rent-A-Boat. For senior dockmaster Levi Kelly-Smith, it was the perfect day to be on the water.

“It’s a beautiful day for opening day,” Kelly-Smith said, looking out at the cloudless sky and Pontoosuc’s waterfront.

Pontoosuc boating 1.jpg

Boaters were out in abundance on Pontoosuc Lake during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

When The Eagle dropped in for a visit in the early afternoon, only a handful of pontoon boats were left docked at the business near the Lanesborough-Pittsfield line.

Business was good for the unofficial start of summer, Kelly-Smith said.

Pontoosuc Lake was abuzz with activity as dozens of Jet Skis, pontoon boats and deck boats crisscrossed on the watery highways of the lake.

Pontoosuc boating 3.jpg

Jet Skiers and boaters soaked up the the sun on Pontoosuc Lake during Memorial Day weekend.

Staff at Berkshire U-Drive hope it’s a sign of what’s to come as tourism continues to return a Berkshire County emerging from the pandemic. 

Kelly-Smith, who’s worked four seasons at the boat rental, said business last season was busy — an indicator of the return of a kind of normal pace to Berkshire summers.

“We had a lot of momentum,” Kelly-Smith said, adding that the boat rental business added several new boats to its fleet and hired on new staff.

Pontoosuc boating 4.jpg

Boaters bypass a busy Route 7 on their own watery highways during a sunny Memorial Day weekend on Pontoosuc Lake.

Berkshire U-Drive’s rental website showed that the seven-boat pontoon fleet was almost booked throughout the holiday weekend. 

“After Covid, there’s no better place to isolate than in the middle of the lake,” Kelly-Smith said. “We’re trying to keep up that momentum.”

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

