Boating season kicks off on Pontoosuc Lake

PITTSFIELD — Saturday was a hot and hazy start to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. For Pontoosuc Lake’s boat rentals, there could be no better thing for business.
Saturday marked the opening day of the boating season for Berkshire U-Drive Rent-A-Boat. For senior dockmaster Levi Kelly-Smith, it was the perfect day to be on the water.
“It’s a beautiful day for opening day,” Kelly-Smith said, looking out at the cloudless sky and Pontoosuc’s waterfront.
When The Eagle dropped in for a visit in the early afternoon, only a handful of pontoon boats were left docked at the business near the Lanesborough-Pittsfield line.
Business was good for the unofficial start of summer, Kelly-Smith said.
Pontoosuc Lake was abuzz with activity as dozens of Jet Skis, pontoon boats and deck boats crisscrossed on the watery highways of the lake.
Staff at Berkshire U-Drive hope it’s a sign of what’s to come as tourism continues to return a Berkshire County emerging from the pandemic.
Kelly-Smith, who’s worked four seasons at the boat rental, said business last season was busy — an indicator of the return of a kind of normal pace to Berkshire summers.
“We had a lot of momentum,” Kelly-Smith said, adding that the boat rental business added several new boats to its fleet and hired on new staff.
Berkshire U-Drive’s rental website showed that the seven-boat pontoon fleet was almost booked throughout the holiday weekend.
“After Covid, there’s no better place to isolate than in the middle of the lake,” Kelly-Smith said. “We’re trying to keep up that momentum.”