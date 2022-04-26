A Boston fire truck on loan in Dalton is already making an impact in the community

DALTON — When a major fire engulfed two multifamily buildings on Lincoln and Cherry streets last week, the Pittsfield Fire Department called in mutual aid from Dalton, Lenox and Hinsdale. Among the fire vehicles that responded was a special ladder truck all the way from Boston.
The Boston ladder truck was manned by firefighters from the Dalton Fire Department, who spent three hours on Friday fighting the fire on the roof of 110 Lincoln St.
Lincoln Street fire displaces more than 30 residents from 3 buildings in Pittsfield, with no injuries
The Dalton Fire District received the ladder truck as a loaner vehicle from the Boston Fire Department on April 17, in what the Dalton crew has taken to calling its Easter Day gift. In perfect timing, Dalton’s firefighters completed training on the ladder truck mid-week last week, bringing it online and operational just days before the Lincoln Street fire.
“The first call it went out on was Pittsfield,” Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier said. “The first time we got to use it in an anger and fight the red devil was Friday.”
The Boston ladder truck is one of four trucks the department has on-call to loan out to communities in need. Peltier said all four of Boston’s loaner trucks are in use right now, including one on an interstate loan to a Rhode Island fire department.
Peltier said there’s a kind of waiting list of communities looking for loaner trucks.
“It’s a tough thing because obviously we don’t want to keep it and make other people not have one, but here in the county there’s only so many ladder trucks,” Peltier said. “And we just have a lot of need here in town.”
The Boston truck is filling in for Dalton Fire Department Truck 1, a 31-year-old ladder truck which the fire department sidelined this year due to mechanical and safety concerns.
The National Fire Protection Association requires that fire apparatuses — basically any vehicle specifically made for firefighting — be inspected and certified every year. Peltier said the department realized that its ladder truck wasn’t going to meet the NFPA standards this year.
“It’s going to need a whole lot of replacing and repairing,” Peltier said. “We can’t really keep up with maintenance costs of it because it’s one thing after another.”
“There’s some major safety concerns we have with that [truck] — not only the age but the repairability of it,” Peltier said.
The Dalton Fire Department is waiting to see if money generated from fire district’s fire tax could cover the purchase of a new ladder truck. Peltier said if the taxes don’t cover all of the purchasing costs for the new truck, the department will consider a warrant article or fundraiser to help address the difference.