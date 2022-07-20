Boston Symphony Orchestra to screen concert at Pittsfield Common on Friday

PITTSFIELD — For its Tanglewood in the City concert screening on the Pittsfield Common off First Street this Friday evening, the Boston Symphony is presenting a video of its July 9 all-American program conducted by Music Director Andris Nelsons.
Prior to the 8 p.m. screening, there will live performances by the Eagles Trombone Ensemble at 6 p.m. and Kids 4 Harmony at 7 p.m.
BSO President and CEO Gail Samuel will introduce the BSO program, which includes Carlos Simon’s “Motherboxx Connection” followed by Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” with soprano Nicole Cabell, Duke Ellington’s “New World A-Coming” with pianist Aaron Diehl, and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.
The event is presented in partnership with Mill Town Foundation.