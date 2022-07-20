<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
TANGLEWOOD IN THE CITY

Boston Symphony Orchestra to screen concert at Pittsfield Common on Friday

People lie on blankets and sit in chairs

People enjoy pre-concert activities of Tanglewood in the City at the Pittsfield Common last summer. The Boston Symphony Orchestra will screen a concert for this year's event on Friday.

PITTSFIELD — For its Tanglewood in the City concert screening on the Pittsfield Common off First Street this Friday evening, the Boston Symphony is presenting a video of its July 9 all-American program conducted by Music Director Andris Nelsons.

Prior to the 8 p.m. screening, there will live performances by the Eagles Trombone Ensemble at 6 p.m. and Kids 4 Harmony at 7 p.m.

BSO President and CEO Gail Samuel will introduce the BSO program, which includes Carlos Simon’s “Motherboxx Connection” followed by Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” with soprano Nicole Cabell, Duke Ellington’s “New World A-Coming” with pianist Aaron Diehl, and Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

The event is presented in partnership with Mill Town Foundation.

