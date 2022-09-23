Bousquet Sport complex gets OK for expansion in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — An expansion of Bousquet Sport, a complex at 100 Dan Fox Drive across from the ski mountain of the same name, was approved this week.

The complex will expand by adding to the building to host basketball, pickleball and a swimming pool, meant to encourage more residents to use the space during summer, before ski season.

The pre-existing building at that address was formerly the Berkshire West Athletic Club. The space hosts fitness and recreational activities, including tennis.

Organizers presented their plans Wednesday to the Pittsfield Zoning Board of Appeals. They call for expanded offices, parking and fitness areas.

The most recently approved plans ironed out parking arrangements, which will include new paved spots, some gravel parking and a lot-sharing agreement with the ski area across the street.

Jim Scalise, an engineer for the project who works for owner Mill Town Capital, said that neighborhood concerns about the project have been factored into the plan. Boulders will be placed at points along the lot’s perimeter to prevent people from “sneaking through,” which had previously been a concern.

Greenery will be installed to help prevent glare from headlights coming from the parking lot.

Paving as part of the project has been designed to prevent access to nearby Tamarack Road and is not expected to affect traffic on the road.

Attorney Michael MacDonald, representing Bousquet Sport, said making improvements to the complex is in line with the city’s master plan and the expressed need to maintain recreational options in the region.

“In fact, the mayor’s 2020 address stressed the importance of increased investment in recreational assets in order to attract and retain people here in Pittsfield,” MacDonald told the board.