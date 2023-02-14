Boys and Girls Club prekindergartners make Valentine's Day crafts and connections with friends at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center

PITTSFIELD — Absence makes the heart grow fonder, or so they say.
The return of a Valentine’s Day celebration with the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires and the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center seemed to prove that point on Tuesday.
On the holiday morning, 16 preschoolers from the Boys and Girls Club and nine seniors gathered in the upstairs cafeteria space at the Senior Center to exchange valentines, eat holiday cookies and share a song.
The seniors wore red top hats with white heart accents. The preschoolers, children mostly around age 5, pulled out all the stops in heart-patterned tights and dresses, pink bows and shirts in every shade from maroon to blush.
The seniors and preschoolers worked to create dancing heart characters. Wrinkled hands handled the uncapping of the glue sticks and many of the tiny hands took on the serious task of drawing the hearts' smiles.
At the top of the table, Amelia Harrington leaned in close to work with her buddy for the event, Dr. George Gitlitz. Amelia presented Gitlitz with a personalized valentine that read "George we love you a whole bunch."
Gitlitz cheered Amelia on as she read every one of her classmates' signatures off of the card.
“It was a lot of fun,” Gitlitz said of the event. “It only happens once a year so you can’t treat it as a normal day. I think this is a good place to express this day.”
Teachers from the Boys and Girls Club and staff at the senior center were all smiles throughout the event.
“I think just right here the communication,there's no discrepancy between age groups,” said Pat Rosse, an activities leader with the center, looking out across the table. “They just relate so well.”