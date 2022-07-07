For 31 South County middle schoolers, a week of DARTS at Tanglewood

LENOX — On a sun-dappled morning as Tanglewood’s bucolic landscape shimmered in its summer finery, 31 students from five South Berkshire middle schools were limbering up with Qigong movement exercises ahead of a deep immersion into the performing and literary arts.
After a three-year hiatus imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s legacy Days in the Arts (DARTS) program, now in its 55th year, was modeling a “rolling normal” approach. This season, it was a nonresidential, one-week program for area day students and a separate week later this summer for students in Boston.
“Everything’s different in 2022 than the last time we did this in 2019, so we have different models in our tool kit,” said Leslie Wu Foley, director of community engagement and education for the BSO.
In the past, DARTS had hosted up to 400 middle schoolers from 50 communities statewide for eight weeks, housing them in area dormitories.
“It was really cool to do the singing, dancing, acting, meeting lots of people and making new friends,” said Langston Young-Taft, a rising seventh grader at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington and frequent visitor to Tanglewood concerts with her father.
“I really liked acting, singing and bucket drumming,” she said, having performed in the school’s “Wizard of Oz” production. Young-Taft is also a member of the Vocalis Youth Choir, the county’s newest vocal ensemble for young people.
The schedule at Tanglewood included full days for instrumental music, choral music, dance and theater, as well as creative expression, poetry and writing workshops. Daily opening and closing gatherings were designed to promote social bonding and group reflection on learning and creative experiences.
Another student, Violet Camarra, entering the Du Bois Middle School this fall as a sixth grader, applied to DARTS because of wide-ranging interests in theater, music and art. It’s her first visit to Tanglewood.
“I think it’s really big and everyone here is really nice,” she said. Her highlights included dance “because we all got apart, then moved in and danced together, that was fun.”
Camarra also enjoyed the Qigong warm-up exercises. “It was new to me,” she said. “My grandparents do it, but I never really tried it.”
Her takeaway from the program included poetry workshops because “it related to music, dancing and all the real-life stuff outside of the arts. So, I’ll remember that, and also how we all worked together to do different music and art things. And I liked making new friends.”
Students were admitted through open applications, Foley said. She worked with the Berkshire County Superintendents Roundtable to get the word out to the Lee, Lenox, Southern Berkshire, Berkshire Hills and Farmington River school districts. The Roundtable’s former executive secretary, William Ballen, a longtime Tanglewood volunteer, said his goal was to enhance collaboration among the South Berkshire districts and to coordinate DARTS volunteers.
The one-week DARTS trial run may continue in future seasons, “but we’re keeping our options open,” Foley said. “We’re still not out of the pandemic and when we started planning, we had no idea what was going to be happening this summer. We didn’t feel it was time to take the chance of bringing back an eight-week residential program. If there was an outbreak, what would we do? And we wanted to be sensitive to concerned parents.”
This year’s theme was “Together We Rise, Together We Roar,” presenting the work that students produced during the wrap-up session on Friday.
“We use arts to achieve non-arts outcomes,” Foley said, “so when they leave here, we hope they’re more comfortable taking creative risks, that they’ve found their voice, feel more self-confident and more connected to the arts.”
“We’ve always wanted to make a greater connection between DARTS students and Tanglewood,” Foley said. “In the past, they would spend some time here and do a full immersion day, but this way the sense of connection and immersion at Tanglewood not only with the BSO but with the space makes them feel welcome and comfortable. They have a sense of ownership. That’s really important to the students.”
Another change this summer: Students are exposed to a wide range of performing and literary arts instead of focusing on one creative area, as in the past.
“This season, with a shorter time, building relationships and the sense of community, coming together as a group, were maximized as much as possible,” Foley said. “Everyone is moving through these various activities together, as a group. But this isn’t about training artists, it’s about using these art forms to help them develop life skills.”
Faculty members included percussionist Luis Herrera of Bard College in New York’s Dutchess County, who demonstrated body percussion and bucket drumming; dance instructor Jamal Ahmad, who is teaching African-American history at Taconic High School in Pittsfield; and Alison England, a theater and voice specialist.
“We’re definitely seeing this summer as a pilot, and the assessment afterward is as important to us as the program itself, to tell us what we can do better,” Foley noted. “We are committed to continuing it.”
“Focusing a week in the Berkshires and then Boston later this summer allows us to connect more deeply with specific communities,” she said. “Our hope is to support arts instruction in the Berkshires in whatever way we can by encouraging middle schoolers, and to strengthen and deepen the BSO’s ties and commitment to the community.”