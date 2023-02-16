Washington's Bucksteep Manor has an apparent buyer; its owner gets more time to seal the deal

WASHINGTON — Someone wants to buy the former Bucksteep Manor property, three parcels across the street from October Mountain Forest totaling more than 357 acres, which was once a destination but lately has been a drain on this town.
The land has been tied up in two courts after the town filed legal action against owner Family Unity International Inc., regarding both health issues and back taxes. Real estate taxes dating back to the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018, plus interest, now total $176,421.67. The town’s legal fees to date are $6,771.40.
Here’s a bit more perspective on that figure: The taxes owed represent about 11 percent of the town’s tax levy for the current fiscal year. The town of 494 residents, or 248 households, had total appropriations for the current fiscal year of $2.26 million.
Now, Ellen Kelley, a deputy recorder in Massachusetts Land Court, who functions as a judge, has given the owner until March 30 — to complete a deal with the potential buyer — prior to setting a date and the amount of taxes, legal fees and interest due.
“My hope is that the purchase and sale will be signed within the next couple of weeks.” said Pittsfield lawyer Christopher Hennessey, who represents owner Family Unity International Inc., at a virtual hearing Thursday.
“By all accounts no one would dispute that this property is north of a million dollars in value,” Hennessey said. “There’s plenty of equity in the property to pay off the existing liens.”
Kelley agreed with Hennessey’s assessment.
“It is a very large balance [of taxes owed],” she said. “The equity I agree is probably around $800,00 or more, and that is a lot of equity.”
Hennessey also said the potential buyer requested a nondisclosure agreement to reveal its identity to town officials.
Kent Lew, Select Board chair, said he would not consent to that condition.
“I don’t need to bind the town’s hands,” Lew told The Eagle. He pointed out that if the potential buyer wishes to use the property for anything other than a single-family home, he or she will need a special permit, which would require a public hearing.
Ron Berenson, an Easthampton lawyer who represents the town, said he hoped to have the parcels “redeemed” from town tax foreclosure prior to June 30, the end of this fiscal year.
“This property needs a due diligence period to determine its feasibility,” Hennessey said, adding, “I think it’s unrealistic that we’ll be able to get this all done by June 30.”
While Family Unity International has nonprofit status, the parcels became taxable in 2017, about two years after it bought the parcels and after they remained unoccupied, Lew said.
Family Unity International, which provides services to autistic children, planned to use the property as a residential facility, but that never happened.
On Oct. 28, 2019, the Board of Health ordered the buildings marked with a red X after the health inspector found the structures unfit for human habitation and a public nuisance because of water supply and septic problems.
On Nov. 20, 2020, the town exercised a tax taking for nonpayment of taxes.
Judge Jeffrey Winik appointed a receiver to handle both health and tax issues on the property Dec. 21, 2020.
Bucksteep Manor used to be a destination for concerts, weddings and reunions. Cross-country skiers used the property, with its network of trails, in winter.
Under ownership of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, it functioned as a retreat center.
Many of the buildings on the property were built in 1897 during the Gilded Age, and the name of the property came from an English castle.
Lew said he hopes the property will be revived and reused.
“The property, I think, is ideally positioned, as a lodging destination to take advantage of the outdoor recreation and natural beauty resources that we have here,” he said. “Washington currently does not have a lot of lodging opportunities for people who want to come to this area and enjoy the state forest or other amenities.”