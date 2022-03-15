Judge gives Bucksteep Manor owner more time to find a buyer and pay off liens

WASHINGTON — Despite a hot housing market, no one is rushing to bid on a landmark property in the town of Washington whose fate sits before two courts.

The nonprofit that owns the former Bucksteep Manor needs more time to find a buyer, as it works to unravel a tangle of liens and cut short a venture that raised public safety questions and alienated town officials.

An attorney for owner Family Unity International told a Western Housing Court judge Monday it has been unable to line up a loan or sale that would enable it to pay off a debt of nearly $50,000 to an outside property manager appointed by the court.

At the same time, the nonprofit, which had hoped to run programs at the 885 Washington Mountain Road property, faces a tax-taking action in Land Court. In that case, the town seeks to recover roughly $136,000 in unpaid property taxes.

In a hearing Monday, Judge Jeffrey M. Winik of the housing court declined to grant a motion to speed the sale of the property to satisfy the debt to the receiver, YellowBrick Property LLC.

Instead, he asked attorneys on both sides to propose plans both to pay off the $50,000 debt and to arrange for care of the site over coming months.

Pittsfield attorney Christopher M. Hennessey, representing Family Unity, said the nonprofit’s president, Richard Loveszy, is willing to pay $5,000 a month toward the amount it owes the receiver. He said the property has drawn “some interest” from buyers and said he is in talks to line up a loan that could be used to pay off the debt.

“We'd like some time to try to get this financing in place,” Hennessey told the judge.

Katharine Ann Higgins-Shea, a Holyoke attorney representing YellowBrick, said her client wants to be paid within four months, roughly half the length of the proposed payment plan.

“They just don't want to get paid over nine months,” she said.

“That's not a very long timeline to get paid off,” Winik said.

The judge warned Family Unity that if it cannot sustain a payment plan, he’d be more likely to grant a motion to have the property sold. “I'm going to let the receiver proceed to enforce the lien, by sale if necessary,” Winik said.

The judge said he was unlikely to allow that sale to be done by auction, given the property’s value.

The main parcel, of 247.7 acres, is assessed at $1,274,000. Two other parcels that are also subject to the tax-taking action, on Lovers Lane Road, include more than 108 acres and are assessed at nearly $195,000, according to Land Court records.

Loveszy’s group, based in Staten Island, N.Y., paid $1,533,900 for the Bucksteep properties in 2014. Family Unity provides services for people with autism and other communication disorders, according to Loveszy.

The next housing court hearing is set for 11 a.m. April 11 in Springfield.