From manor to money pit? After $1.5M purchase, Bucksteep’s owner faces loss of Washington estate

WASHINGTON — Officials in the town of Washington had wanted to get a look inside Bucksteep Manor for years, after its 2014 sale by members of the Sacco family to a nonprofit from New York City.
Beyond all those Sacco family gatherings over four decades, the 300-acre estate long had been a hive of public activity, drawing people to concerts, weddings and reunions. In winter, people drove up Washington Mountain Road to use cross-country ski trails on its grounds, located in dense woods on the Lee side of October Mountain State Forest, southeast of Pittsfield.
Before that, in the hands of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, the property served as a retreat, with clergy using the historic St. Andrews Chapel that fronts the road.
After nearly a century of public use, town officials were in the habit of paying attention to Bucksteep. The new owner, Family Unity International, planned to continue bringing people onto the land, according to its president, Richard Loveszy. The group, based in the New York City borough of Staten Island, provides services for people with autism and other communication disorders. The rural lands in Washington, they reasoned, offered a chance for clients to commune with nature.
A few years went by. And the money pit began to deepen.
Though town officials say Loveszy had pledged to make repairs at Bucksteep, questions mounted about the condition and safety of the many buildings there — some first erected in 1897 by the New York City lawyer who, it being the Gilded Age, named his Berkshires getaway after an English castle.
For Loveszy, the “refuge” he and his wife envisioned for clients at Bucksteep turned into a swamp, as he collided at many turns with local officials and then struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Things started snowballing in a not-so curtailed attempt to cause us harm,” he said in an interview this week. “I found tremendous animosity.”
Tired of what they saw as inaction on Loveszy’s part, Washington officials went to court in 2019 to get an inspector onto the property.
James A. Huebner, chair of the town’s Board of Health, led the Select Board during the early years that local officials tried to get answers from Loveszy about his program, located on what had been one of the town’s largest taxable properties. “Frankly, we welcomed him. There was no animus there.”
He admits relations soured, as reports came in of unauthorized gatherings, possible misuse and even squatting on the site. “It was becoming a public nuisance. We sent lots of letters, and never got much of a satisfactory reply,” Huebner said, speaking of Loveszy. “He never really seemed to respond to things. It kind of left an awkward feeling, let’s put it that way.”
“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of love lost for this man from anyone in town,” Huebner said. “It was difficult right from the get-go.”
In early August of 2019, a health agent who won access to the property confirmed fears that Bucksteep posed risks to public health and safety — the start of nearly three years of legal skirmishing.
Since the battle was joined, Loveszy has painted the town’s efforts as an overreach, finding major problems where minor ones existed.
That’s not how the town saw it. Those six separate septic systems at Bucksteep? All had failed, inspector Charles J. Kaniecki wrote. By his count, that left 23 bedrooms in five buildings without properly functioning toilets that met state sanitary code requirements.
Since then, a dispute over those and other findings has pulled the town, the property’s owner, and a widening circle of lawyers and tradespeople into hearings in two state courts.
In one, the Western Housing Court, a judge is considering whether to give an appointed receiver permission to unload Bucksteep by sale or auction to recoup the cost of improvements it has made over more than a year of managing the property.
That receiver, having invested tens of thousands of dollars into Bucksteep’s care, seeks court permission to arrange its sale and transfer it to the highest buyer or bidder, pending the court’s OK.
A judge eventually could agree. Meantime, Loveszy is racing to find a buyer for Bucksteep willing to recognize the historic property’s true value. Real buyers, he said in an interview, “not bargain shoppers.”
“This will turn into an endowment that will ensure our continued operation,” Loveszy said.
An operation somewhere else, he means.
“We are working on it very hard,” he said of a sale.
Jeffrey T. Scrimo, the Lenox lawyer representing the town, says Loveszy has been asked to work out a payment plan to cover the receiver’s costs. Loveszy said he and his attorney, Christopher M. Hennessey, of Cohen Kinne Valicenti Cook LLP, of Pittsfield, have proposed a payment plan.
Scrimo says the town moved to address Bucksteep problems because it had no choice.
“The record goes a long way back. It really reached a point where it was in a very unsafe condition,” Scrimo said. “The town has worked as much as it could to make the property safe.”
One way or another, Loveszy and Family Unity will leave Bucksteep without fully realizing their dream of letting children and young people prowl its grounds for therapeutic effect, a goal Loveszy described this way in a court filing: “The sole, intended use of the Washington property is to provide a safe outdoor space for these children and their families where they can experience Nature and get engaged in outdoor activities.”
Or even chat with ghosts, if the people behind hauntedplaces.org are to be believed.
The goal line is closer for town officials, but they still are cautious.
“The town would hope that the property would go into productive ownership,” said Kent Lew, chair of the Select Board. “We would certainly like to see that — to have the buildings preserved and the health issues resolved. But, the road to that is murky, and I can’t speculate.”
Loveszy, who created the nonprofit with his wife, Rebecca Loveszy, claims in court filings that the town exaggerated problems at Bucksteep and that the nonprofit faced setbacks during the pandemic.
Separately, the town has appealed to Land Court to take the property for nonpayment of taxes. While Family Unity was eligible as a nonprofit not to pay taxes, the town later moved to assess the organization because it was not operating a qualifying tax-exempt program.
“We decided to try to get our tax back,” Huebner said.
Lew estimates that Family Unity International has failed to make $134,000 in local tax payments. The town now is first in line to be paid if the property changes hands.
Paging through dispute
The docket in Housing Court that lists filings, orders and hearings in the Bucksteep case goes on for pages and pages. This week, a clerk in the main office of the court, in downtown Springfield, hiked upstairs to retrieve the file. A stack of court papers nearly 4 inches thick bursts loose from its metal binding.
Here is a timeline of the undoing of the nonprofit’s rural dream, based on court records, interviews and other sources:
June 2014: Family Unity International buys the former Bucksteep Manor at 885 Washington Mountain Road for $1,533,900 from the Bucksteep Nominee Trust, led by members of the Sacco family — father Rudolph, a longtime probate judge in Pittsfield, and his son, Robert.
In its early years, the nonprofit brought a limited number of clients and their families to the property for short stays.
“The idea was to open the door and let the kids run. It was very calming for them,” Loveszy said. The program also hosted events that had been scheduled during the Saccos’ time, which raised questions in Town Hall because the nonprofit had been denied a liquor license.
March 14, 2018: Health officials in Washington, citing concerns about the “dilapidated” condition of the estate, seek to inspect its septic systems.
May 2019: The town asks a court to authorize an inspection, in part because no Title 5 inspection had taken place at the time of the sale in 2014.
August 2019: Inspector Charles J. Kaniecki files a report claiming that all the septic systems on the property have failed. He also warns that an outdoor pool isn’t properly fenced, and writes that the furnace in the manor house is inoperable. Loveszy pushes back on that, saying it was being replaced.
“Ergo, it wasn’t working,” Kaniecki said this week. He disputes that the town has been overly aggressive on Bucksteep. A septic inspection was badly was overdue, he said. No mortgage was recorded for the sale; in a cash transaction, Title 5 inspections often are not conducted, he said.
“I think the town has been more than accommodating,” he said.
Oct. 28, 2019: Washington’s Board of Health holds a hearing, and declares the property a danger to public health and safety. It orders the owner to display red “X” marks on condemned buildings, secure them from entry or use and bring the property up to sanitary code standards in 120 days.
Jan. 20, 2020: After a mediation session attended by Loveszy, Family Unity agrees not to occupy the property and to make repairs by Aug. 1, 2020.
September 2020: Kaniecki re-inspects the property, finds no evidence of repairs and says that Loveszy appears to be living in one of the buildings, in violation of the condemnation order. He does not see evidence of repair work. The order that condemned buildings be marked with a red “X” hasn’t been honored, Kaniecki said. Loveszy later would say that one “X” had been moved so a house could be painted.
November 2020: The health board files an amended complaint and claims that the property owner is in contempt of the January 2020 agreement, in part because it believes that no repair work has been done. It asks the Housing Court to appoint a receiver. Courts can put properties under the control of receivers when unaddressed health violations are believed to exist.
Dec. 16, 2020: No representative of Family Unity attends a Housing Court hearing on the matter of appointing a receiver. Loveszy later will claim that he wasn’t aware of it, a statement the town’s lawyer calls “a provable lie.”
Dec. 21, 2020: In a filing he appears to have drafted himself, Loveszy asks the court to dismiss the case, saying the pandemic hit the nonprofit hard.
“Due to overwhelming problems and challenges brought upon us by the Covid-19 pandemic we have been delayed with all of our projects despite our best, most sincere intentions to comply with all previous agreements,” the filing reads. “As soon as possible the engineering plans will be submitted and — weather permitting — the actual remediation work will start after receiving approval for the submitted plans.”
In an affidavit he filed, Loveszy pleads poverty. “Income and donations have [been] significantly reduced, making day to day operations difficult.”
In an interview this week, he said this: “These past two years were horrendous.”
A Westfield lawyer working with Loveszy, Raymond W. Zenkert Jr., files papers with the court that seek to provide a kind of character witness. “Donations are down and they are struggling to hold things together until the shut down orders are lifted and life can return to normal,” Zenkert wrote. “Mr. Loveszy, nevertheless, has acted in good faith to comply with the order, but the COVID shut downs have made compliance impossible.”
Dec. 21, 2020: Unmoved by such appeals, a Housing Court judge appoints a receiver, Matthew Tortoriello, of YellowBrick Property LLC, of Holyoke, to manage the property, including entering into contracts to make repairs. A judge says putting control of Bucksteep in new hands is in the best interests of the town and the public. Loveszy is banned from entering Bucksteep without written approval by the court or the receiver.
January 2021: In several court filings, Loveszy cites improvements he has arranged at Bucksteep, including a new kitchen floor, new gutters and the widening of a wheelchair ramp. He strikes back at a characterization of the property by the town.
“Where/what are the dilapidated conditions?” he asked. The buildings are in “reasonably good condition,” he told the court.
He denied, in an affidavit, that he was living on the property.
Loveszy says Kaniecki, the health agent, was wrong to refer to one building as the “bar and dance complex.” The space is used for meditation and yoga, he said. He disputed the tally of bedrooms, saying that some cabins are used only to store furniture and garden tools.
As for the septic systems, Loveszy said all toilets were functioning and the tanks were “absorbing” without flooding. Asked about that, Kaniecki said Loveszy’s assessment is not that of a licensed Title 5 inspector.
This week, Loveszy acknowledged that the septic systems “have aged out” and need to be replaced. “This is clear, and we knew it.”
Jan. 21, 2021: Jeffrey T. Scrimo, attorney for the town of Washington, asks the court to reject Loveszy’s claim that he wasn’t aware of proceeding. He says he has written proof of that in an email — and doesn’t mince words. “The Defendants’ purported basis for relief is a provable lie and an attempt to commit a fraud on the Court. Lying to the Court does not constitute ‘mistake, inadvertence, or excusable neglect,’” Scrimo writes.
He says the town has been grappling with Bucksteep questions since the sale. “From the very beginning, the numerous health code problems on the property were completely disregarded,” he tells the court.
June 18, 2021: The court approves further repairs for Bucksteep by YellowBrick. Judge Jeffrey M. Winik also OKs payment of $86,910 in unpaid property tax bills, though Scrimo says the town still is waiting to be paid through a lien placed on the property.
July 12, 2021: The town’s Finance Committee has to transfer $4,371 from a reserve account to cover legal expenses in the Bucksteep case.
December 2021: With another winter hitting Bucksteep, a lawyer for Loveszy disputes the cost of snowplowing charges assessed by YellowBrick, having earlier contested a $12,500 expense for mowing and weed-whacking.
Jan. 10, 2022: YellowBrick seeks the court’s permission to sell Bucksteep, after its attorney, Katharine Higgins-Shea, cites the company’s “significant expense.” As of Dec. 21, it is said to have a lien on the property of $44,648.10.
Jan. 24, 2022: A “final” hearing is held in Housing Court, though another is coming up March 14, as the dispute drags on. YellowBrick is in talks with Family Unity, while awaiting a possible ruling that it can post a notice of the sale of Bucksteep.
For Family Unity, a sale of Bucksteep on its terms would bring a new beginning, Loveszy said.
“We feel that this is not the right place,” he said of the nonprofit’s programming. “We’re going to establish it someplace else.”