Camp Emerson in Hinsdale to continue as summer camp under new ownership

HINSDALE — Camp Emerson, a children's camp long owned by the Lein family, will open this summer under new ownership and with a new director.
The camp sold for $2,347,900 to Camp Emerson Real Estate Co. LLC, which is owned by Camp Group of White Plains, N.Y.
"It was just a normal sale," said Susan Lein, president of Camp Tanglelake Inc., who had served as the director of Camp Emerson and whose family owned it for decades. "There is nothing I need to say.”
Mark Benerofe, CEO of Camp Group LLC, said he hopes to expand Camp Emerson in coming years and that it will be run this year by newly-hired camp director Zach Friedman. It has a capacity for 300 campers.
In January 2022, the Hinsdale Zoning Board of Appeals rejected a plan to turn Camp Emerson into a recreational vehicle destination. The camp then reopened that summer with Lein as its director.
Benerofe said the experience for campers should be similar to what it has been in past years.
“We want to run a high-quality children’s summer camp,” he said. “It’s what we do.”
Benerofe’s group owns about 15 camps in the Berkshires as well as in Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
In the Berkshires, the group owns Camp Winadu in Pittsfield, Camp Mah-kee-nac in Stockbridge, Camp Danbee in Hinsdale, Camp Watitoh in Becket, and Berkshire Lake Camp in Hinsdale.
“We love the Berkshires. You can tell by our existing footprint here,” he said, adding that amenities at Emerson as well as infrastructure made it an attractive property. “We think that Emerson really has the potential to flourish and be a wonderful place for kids.”