Candidates and contests are lacking for several key Lenox posts. Will write-ins step in?

LENOX — The town ballot for the May 8 municipal election has multiple blank spaces.
With nominations closed, current Selectman and board chairman David Roche is an unopposed candidate for re-election.
With Warren Archey not seeking re-election, Max Scherff, vice-president of hospitality for Mill Town Capital, is running unopposed.
Scherff is the former general manager of the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and, before that manager of food and beverage services at Canyon Ranch. Scherff mounted a campaign for the Select Board in 2019, but the seat was won by Marybeth Mitts in a three-way contest that included Michael Feder.
Three School Committee positions remain open, with no listed candidates. Incumbents Robert Munch and Christine Mauro chose not to run for three-year terms, while committee Chairman Robert Vaughan will step down the day after the election, with two years remaining on his current three-year term.
Kim Graham, former Lenox Community Center director and current member of the Lenox Housing Authority, has signaled that she will be available as a write-in candidate for a three-year term. James Brooke, the international journalist and Lenox resident who writes a bi-weekly opinion column for The Eagle, is also a write-in candidate to fill the remaining two years of Vaughan's seat. But no one has emerged so far for the other three-year spot.
The only competitive contest is for the one-year term as town moderator. Incumbent John McNinch, former owner of the Olde Heritage Tavern and current proprietor of Patrick's Pub and the 101 Restaurant in Pittsfield, is running again. Citizen activist Sonya Bykofsky is on the ballot, challenging him for the post.
Planning Board Chairman Tom Delasco has no opposition for his candidacy to serve five more years. Also on the ballot unopposed for three-year terms are incumbents Wayne Lemanski for Board of Assessors and John Kearns for Board of Health.
Residents not currently registered can do so at Town Hall until Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. in order to vote at the annual town meeting on May 4 and the town election on May 8.