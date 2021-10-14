Candidates in contested City Council races go head-to-head in ward debates

Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for Pittsfield's contested municipal election races. The debates will take place in the auditorium at the Berkshire Athenaeum and broadcast live on PCTV CityLink Channel 1303 in Pittsfield, on the PCTV Select App available on Roku and Apple TV, and on the PCTV Facebook page.