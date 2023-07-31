Cannabis cultivator Elevated Organics is moving forward in Pittsfield after years of roadblocks

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Elevated Organics, a Pittsfield marijuana cultivation business, received the green light from the city's Community Development Board for its site plan last week — pushing the business closer to the finish line of a multiyear endeavor.

Chris Fazio, the owner of Elevated Organics, came before the board last week for a site plan review. The board unanimously approved the plan while adding several conditions related to the review and implementation of an odor mitigation plan.

“It's very exciting,” Fazio said. “It feels like this is where it should have been years ago, but it's a big learning process — especially in the most regulated industry in the country.”

The approval is a kind of second first step for Fazio, who started on the path toward becoming an organic cannabis cultivator in 2018.

That year looked like it would be the start of his big business break as he secured approval from the community development board to operate his cultivation business out of 17 Taconic Park Drive, signed a community host agreement with Pittsfield and completed his community outreach meeting.

Fazio said that’s when the roadblocks started to appear. It took him 18 months to receive his license from the then relatively new Cannabis Control Commission. When he went to a contractor to begin quoting a price for outfitting the 2,000 square foot space, estimates came in close to $1 million — outside of Fazio’s budget.

Then the pandemic hit, making everything just a bit harder.

So Fazio switched things up, opening up an organic garden supply store in the same space while he worked to raise funds and revise his plans for Elevated Organics. Five years since the start of this process, Fazio said the construction plan has been scaled back to fit his budget.

With his approval from the Community Development Commission in hand, Fazio is seeking a building permit from the city. He’s having the community host agreement reviewed as well to make sure it doesn’t need reissuing.

His goal is to have his operation up and running this fall, after a roughly eight- to 10-week construction timeline. He plans to plant about 90 cannabis plants in living soil beds with organic materials and sell to several local cannabis retailers in the area.

He said the difference between what he’ll be growing and what’s grown by larger corporate operations is akin to the difference between “Budweiser and a craft brewery.”

“It's just been an up and down journey,” Fazio said. “I'm here for the culture and I'm here to do the right thing and provide better quality cannabis for patients and customers in the Massachusetts market.”