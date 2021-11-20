PITTSFIELD — A car crash on South St. late Saturday afternoon injured three people.
A driver heading south on South St. near the intersection with Spadina Parkway crossed into the northbound lane and hit a car head-on, according to a statement from Pittsfield Police Lt. Jeffrey Bradford.
Three people were transported to Berkshire Medical Center, and police believe their injuries are not life-threatening, Bradford said.
Multiple police cars and ambulances were at the scene around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The incident remains under investigation by the department, Bradford said.