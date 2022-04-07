<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
With no other bidders, sale of Community Eco Power to Casella appears imminent

Smoke billows from Community Eco Power plant

The waste-to-energy facility on Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield could be transformed into a transfer station by a company interested in purchasing the plant, according to a letter sent to employees of the current owner, Community Eco Power.

PITTSFIELD — Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts appears poised to be the next owner of the city's waste-to-energy plant.

An auction had been scheduled for next week for the plant, but no other bidders have surfaced.

The plant's owner, Community Eco Power LLC, declared bankruptcy in June 2021.

In February, Casella stepped forward with an offer to purchase the plant for $1 million and turn it into a transfer station — a facility that acts as a kind of middleman in the waste management process by unloading waste collected from nearby customers on to larger secondary trucks that take the waste to a landfill.

Download PDF Community Eco Power reached a compromise with OSHA on several citations last month

In lieu of an auction, a hearing has been scheduled with the bankruptcy court for April 26 to decide whether the sale to Casella will be approved. 

As part of the sale process, Community Eco Power had to make sure all "qualified bidders" had an opportunity to outbid the offer and buy the plant. Alternative bidders had until April 1 to submit bids in advance of an auction scheduled for April 12.

Community Eco Power has been settling its affairs quickly since the proposal of a sale.

The company received two citations from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in mid-February for failing to protect workers and the surrounding area from toxic smoke.

OSHA initially levied $26,107 in penalties against the company. In March, however, Community Eco Power notified the court that it would not be contesting the citations and instead had reached a settlement with OSHA to pay $15,000 in fines.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

