Site preparations are underway for a new Chabad of the Berkshires center in Lenox

LENOX — A new Chabad of the Berkshires center is poised to rise on a recently cleared lot on West Street, just steps from downtown.
The new campus will feature a sanctuary, social hall, library, guest accommodations and a preschool/childcare center, as depicted on the chabadberkshires.org website. It is expected to offer services and educational programs, as well as a home for Rabbi Levi Volovik, his wife, Sara, and family members.
The town issued a commercial building permit for the center on June 30. Since then, the lot has been cleared in preparation for construction.
The permit states an estimated building cost of $6.4 million. At least $3.6 million has been raised so far, according to Chabad’s project website.
Volovik, citing preparations for the High Holidays that begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Sept. 15, was not available for comment on the timeline and other details, including the fate of the current center on South Street in Pittsfield.
The home-based Jewish center describes itself as "open to all" as part of the world’s largest Jewish religious movement, founded 250 years ago and now with over 4,600 “Chabad” houses worldwide.
The site at 17 West St. in Lenox was formerly "Cozy Nook," a house built by the Tucker family in 1862 and purchased in November 2016 by Chabad for $685,000. The structure, which had severely deteriorated, was subsequently demolished.
The Dover Amendment, a state law, exempts nonprofit religious and educational organizations from restrictive zoning bylaws in residential areas and bars town boards from intervening with construction plans for those uses.
The project won the support of the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals in 2019, which unanimously approved a special permit for a parking plan in front of the site, while acknowledging the planned religious and educational uses of the facility.
The parking plan calls for 23 paved spaces in front of the new building with screening and shielded lighting, and 11 gravel spaces on the side. No overflow parking will be allowed on West Street.
During the ZBA’s public hearing, Volovik said he and his wife moved to Pittsfield from Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2003 to establish a Chabad House for a small congregation in Pittsfield.
The center in Lenox will provide first-floor religious services, he said, as well as Hebrew classes, a library, office space, three guest bedrooms as well as a community room for worship, religious and educational meetings and lectures. But no wedding ceremonies are contemplated, he told the zoning board members.
Living space for the family is planned for the second floor.
Chabad has been renting space at the town's Community Center for 15 years to hold traditional Sabbath services Saturdays in summer.