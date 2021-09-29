LANESBOROUGH — After four decades of fighting fires, responding to car crashes and medical emergencies, Fire Chief Charles Durfee is hanging up his turnout gear.
Thursday is Durfee's last official day leading the 30-person volunteer department, which he joined Jan. 3 1981, as a junior firefighter. He would spend the next 40-plus years as a first responder, the last 17 as chief.
"It's been an awesome time; I've met some great people, but I'm burnt out. There's nothing left in the tank," he told The Eagle by phone Wednesday.
Durfee, 55, will continue to serve the town as foreman of the Lanesborough Highway Department.
The Select Board on Tuesday appointed Deputy Fire Chief Jeff DeChaine — he also oversees the ambulance squad — as interim chief. DeChaine will be in charge until the rank and file votes on who it wants for a new, permanent chief. The Select Board has final approval, according to Durfee.
The outgoing chief says he is a phone call away if DeChaine has any questions, but he expects that his temporary successor will do well leading the department.
"If we both get to a fire scene at the same time, he'll assess the situation and know what equipment we need," Durfee said.
With his nights and weekends freed up from answering emergency calls, Durfee says he can get to his love of watching dirt track auto racing in the region.
"I miss going to the races. I love going to Lebanon Valley or Fonda [both in New York]," he said. "It's tough to go anywhere when we have to go on a call."