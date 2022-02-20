Cheshire Council on Aging officials resign amid Select Board concerns over proposed budget increase

CHESHIRE — Two top Council on Aging officials suddenly quit late last week amid Select Board concerns over the COA's 35 percent budget hike request for the new fiscal year.
COA coordinator Carole Hilderbrand and council Chairman Gene Gebarowski handed in their resignations after the board, during its budget meeting on Wednesday, also questioned whether the COA could change Hilderbrand's title to director. Gebarowski quit upon hearing that Hilderbrand unceremoniously left her job.
"This resignation is due to a total lack of support from the Board of Selectmen," Hilderbrand wrote in her two-sentence letter.
Select Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi says the five-member panel has been very supportive of the COA, going out of its way to help fund the COA's budget that has increased from nearly $23,000 three years ago to the current $65,000 figure.
"I find it extremely disappointing the resignations happened before we could have further discussion [on the budget]," she said in an Eagle phone interview on Friday.
Gebarowski resigned after hearing Hilderbrand had quit the part-time position of 19 hours a week that paid $23,460 annually. The COA was asking the pay be increased 56 percent to $36,540 for a 25-hour work week.
Gebarowski said with Hilderbrand volunteering 20 hours a week at the senior center on top of her paid hours, it was "painfully obvious" the position was underfunded and should be renamed as director.
"The position has grown in such a way the responsibilities and what's expected by the general public coming in asking for services is really at a director level. [Carole] runs the whole show," he said during the meeting.
Gebarowski said the COA changed the title from coordinator to director after first clearing it with former town administrator Mark Webber. The position was created in fiscal 2020.
However, Select Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi said the board sought legal opinion after Wednesday's meeting and learned the position is under the director supervision of the Select Board which has the authority, not COA, to change the title.
In doing so, renaming the position would mean the job would have to be posted and applications sought to fill the spot.
Overall, the COA budget proposal of $88,038, if approved at the annual town meeting, compares to the current spending of $65,147.
"We simply want the COA to justify such a huge increase," said Francesconi. "This is not about Carole, this is about the position."
Gebarowski says the increase is justified.
"I volunteer 55-60 hours a month year after year and I think I have a pretty good feel for what is needed and I present an accurate budget," he said. "We can be as good and as robust as we can be and try to serve the people in town were assigned to do."