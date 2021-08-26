CHESHIRE — The voters who did turn out for Tuesday's special election were in a giving mood.
The 151 of the town's 2,518 registered voters who cast ballots passed a pair of spending measures, both debt exclusions under Proposition 2 1/2.
The first question, approved by a count of 91-60, asked to borrow $235,000 toward purchase of a new wing-plow/dump truck to replace a similar town Highway Department vehicle that is 15 years old.
By a 102-48 margin, voters also approved borrowing $500,000 for the state-mandated upgrade of the Route 8 water main. The cost of the debt will be borne by the water users.
An additional $150,000 in water operation surplus money has already been set aside by annual town meeting voters for the project.
The May annual town meeting approved the borrowing by the required two-thirds majority. Only a simple majority was needed at the polls.