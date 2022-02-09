Cheshire water main break fixed, service restored to customers

CHESHIRE — The water main break that interrupted services to homes and businesses along Route 8 has been patched up.
The break occurred on Tuesday with Cheshire crews working into the night to fix the problem.
"The water main break has been repaired and at this time [workers] are making repairs to Route 8 and [police are] detouring traffic," Town Administrator Jennifer Morse wrote in an email to The Eagle on Wednesday morning.
The break first surfaced about midday, and crews were deployed to the area to pinpoint the leak, which was believed to be between Dery Funeral Home and Pump House Road.
What caused the water main break is unknown at this time.
The break occurred on the northbound side of Route 8, forcing traffic to be detoured around the scene to the east. The southbound lane remained open.