Chili's on a one-year probation with Licensing Board after fight involving patron

PITTSFIELD — The Chili's Grill and Bar is on a one-year probation after a patron at the restaurant became belligerent and began fighting staff and other patrons during an incident in December.

The Licensing Board voted unanimously during a show cause hearing on Monday to place a complaint filed by the Pittsfield Police Department against the restaurant on file for a year. The complaint alleges that the restaurant served an intoxicated patron alcohol and allowed a disturbance to occur.

The complaint is the first since the restaurant received its alcohol license in 2018.

Chili's opening in Pittsfield next month PITTSFIELD — A Chili's Grill and Bar will be open soon at Berkshire Crossing. The newly built eatery is scheduled to open in mid- to late December, said Kristen Moore, a spokesperson for …

"I do think there were some things that weren't done right, but I also see that there were a lot of things that you did take control over and not have that particular episode escalate," board member Kathy Amuso said.

Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to the Chili's on Hubbard Avenue after reports of "a male party fighting with multiple people at the same time." The man, who had left by the time police arrived at the restaurant, was later arrested by officers in connection with misdemeanor assault of an officer, assault of a family member, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Staff told the officers that the man — a regular at the bar— arrived that afternoon and was served two beers. The man was cut off and asked to leave after he began arguing with a friend at the bar. Manager David Powell told the board that as he tried to calm the man down and walk him out, the man started to fight other guests in the restaurant who were celebrating his departure.

Police and Powell disagree over whether staff believed that the man was already intoxicated when he was served at the bar.

Boston-based attorney Andrew Upton, who represented the national restaurant chain, said that the man came "in his work clothes" and "looked like he'd just gotten off of a shift" so staff didn't believe he'd been drinking prior to coming to Chili's.

"I know you're from Boston but here in the Berkshires people do stop in their work clothes to have a few drinks after work," Vice Chair Richard Stockwell said. "He could have very easily started at noon someplace else and his last stop was at Chili's."

In Pittsfield, show cause hearings for serving intoxicated patrons are rare, with only about one or two incidents occurring in a typical year according the the board clerk. The Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission reportedly recorded an increase in violations for serving intoxicated patrons after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, according to the same clerk.