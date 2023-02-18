City council charter objection throws speed bump in the progress of a ballot question on North Street bike lanes

PITTSFIELD — Randolph Oberle worries about his daughter Olivia everyday. The younger Oberle is an English language learner teacher at Morningside Community School and rides to work on her bike every day from East New Lenox Road.
“As a father … I’m terrified every time she gets on her bicycle in the City of Pittsfield,” Randolph Oberle said at a recent City Council meeting. “Light, dark, winter, summer doesn’t matter. I’d like to see the traffic slowed down — I’d like to see it everywhere.”
Randolph and Olivia Oberle both came to the City Council meeting Tuesday night for what they thought would be a pivotal moment in the fate of Pittsfield’s most controversial bike lanes on North Street.
Olivia Oberle, addressed the council in her bike helmet, and told councilors how important it was for her to show her students there was a part of town where they could ride their bikes safely.
But the Oberles, and the about 10 residents who came to the meeting to show their support for the bike lanes, didn’t see the saving of the bike lanes — instead they saw a longstanding city issue get mired further in council bureaucracy.
Tuesday night’s meeting included two agenda items that could have once again shifted the look of North Street. The first was the return of a petition from councilor Karen Kalinowsky to remove the bike lanes on North Street and return the road to four lanes of traffic.
The second item was a petition by Downtown Pittsfield Inc. to change parking from parallel spaces to diagonal head-in parking on North Street. That item looked like it might move forward with a supportive 4-0 vote from the Traffic Commission.
What on paper looked like it would require a straightforward vote of the council, instead prompted a disagreement of where the body had previously left the discussion of the bike lanes and eventually hit a hard stop when Councilor Earl Persip III issued a charter objection on the ballot question.
“There’s obviously confusion about what’s going on here,” Persip said, “so I’m going to do the old charter objection.”
Persip’s charter objection stopped the conversation of Kalinowsky’s petition on Tuesday, but not forever. The objection meant the council will take up the issue again at its Feb. 28 meeting. The council voted to table the parking petition until the ballot situation can be sorted.
The heart of the issue is that councilors can’t agree on what decisions they’d made on the ballot question in earlier meetings.
Kalinowsky made a motion at the Jan. 24 meeting to “place the question on the ballot and refer it to the city solicitor’s office.” The council made minor edits to the language in Kalinowsky’s petition and then voted 5-4 to approve Kalinowsky’s motion.
Council President Peter Marchetti, speaking with The Berkshire Eagle on Friday, said he was under the impression that the ballot question was being sent to Attorney Stephen Pagnotta to revise and put in the legal format required for ballot questions with a summary and explanation of what a yes and no vote does.
It’s that revised question that Marchetti said he thought would get a vote on whether it would be placed before the voters.
The problem is, Kalinowsky and several other councilors said they thought the January vote had settled things: the bikes lanes would be on the ballot no matter how Pagnotta revised the question.
“There’s no question about whether we place it on the ballot or not,” Kalinowsky said on Tuesday. “The question was going on the ballot. It passed.” She said Pagnotta’s memo, presented to the council, “was just about how it should look on the ballot.”
To that Marchetti said “no one can tell me what exactly it is you want on the ballot.” Pagnotta’s revised draft question reads slightly differently than Kalinowsky’s question. Pagnotta’s question includes no mention of the bikes and asks if residents would like North Street returned to four lanes of traffic. The summary of the yes vote only mentions bike lanes and makes no mention of the number of traffic lanes.
Marchetti said between Kalinowsky and Pagnotta’s drafts, he didn’t hear a consensus on what councilors were looking for if voters checked yes on the question.
Did they want the bike lanes removed but the two lanes of traffic kept in tact? Did they want a return to the street design before the bike lanes were ever put in?
Kalinowsky’s original petition reads in a way that a yes vote would return the street to four lanes of traffic with no bike lanes. The council president said, if that was the intent and the question was sound, then why was it referred on to the city solicitor for an edit.
Marchetti said he had City Clerk Michele Benjamin contact the Secretary of State’s office this week to see if Kalinowksy’s question — without a summary of what a yes or no vote does — is a legally allowable format for a ballot question. He also asked if it isn’t, where the current state of votes leaves the council.
Marchetti said he and Pagnotta are still sorting through “the legal mumbo jumbo” from the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.
“Part of the problem is going to be making sure that we all understand what has happened,” Marchetti said. “If what has happened is good enough, then let it stand. But if we have to be voting on the summary, or it needs a summary, then there would need to be a second vote.”