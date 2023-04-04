City Council President Peter Marchetti kicks off his campaign for mayor with vision of 'One Pittsfield'

PITTSFIELD — One Pittsfield.

That’s the rallying cry of Peter Marchetti, the longtime City Council president, who officially kicked off his second mayoral bid on Monday. The local banker took out nomination papers Monday afternoon before hosting a crowded kickoff event at the Berkshire Hills Country Club.

Marchetti is one of two announced candidates. Former City Council Vice President John Krol, who is also seeking the mayor’s office, will host his own kickoff event at the Italian-American Club on Tuesday night.

Standing at the center of the country club’s dance floor, Marchetti promised to use what he said is his proven dedication and leadership in Pittsfield to guide the city through its next chapter.

“Pittsfield has built a great foundation and it is time to build on that foundation — a foundation that I was proud to help build,” Marchetti said. “As Pittsfield enters its next chapter, it’s imperative that we develop and target a course that will provide assistance to all in a post-pandemic era. I will lead with a management style that places communication and collaboration at the forefront.”

Marchetti’s contributions to city life were an integral part of his campaign kickoff.

To introduce the candidate, City Council Vice President Pete White gave the crowd a run-down of Marchetti’s resume.

Highlights of Marchetti’s career include 16 years on the council — eight of which were as president — a longtime role as the president of the city’s parade committee, board seats with Pittsfield Community Television, Berkshire United Way and Downtown Pittsfield Inc., among other organizations. and more than 30 years as a youth bowling coach.

“When people tell me I’m involved in a lot of things, I think I have tons of time compared to Peter,” White said.

“We’re at a point in Pittsfield where we need steady, consistent leadership that knows that listening and communication are key to our future success,” White continued, “leadership that Peter will give us.”

Marchetti spent much of his speech talking about how he’d continue Pittsfield on its current path, rather than lobbing many pointed critiques at prior administrations. Though that’s not to say the longtime councilor didn’t see room for improvement.

“We need to continue our work to improve government efficiency,” Marchetti said, adding the city can’t neglect its responsibilities related to parks, schools, public buildings, water and sewer services, trash, roads and infrastructure issues.

“We must find ways to stabilize tax burdens to make the government work smarter and not harder and provide more for less,” he said.

Part of Marchetti’s plan to make city services more approachable and responsible include a commitment to a “public and transparent process” in the selection of the next police chief, the creation a liaison for “all aspects of the tourism and hospitality industry” and the creation of two quarterly roundtables on the topics of business and education.

Marchetti’s vision is beginning to show signs of support. His campaign reported $6,583 on hand to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance as of the end of March.

Campaign members said just over 200 people attended the campaign event Monday, which included a suggested donation of $50.

Among them were Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Mayor Linda Tyer, city councilors Pete White, Kevin Sherman, Ken Warren, Earl Persip III, Patrick Kavey, Dina Lampiasi; School Committee member Mark Brazeau; Licensing Board member Dick Stockwell; Community Development Board member Floriana Fitzgerald; Zoning Board of Appeals member John Fitzgerald; several local union officials and a multitude of former city officials.

To a room full of city leaders, Marchetti committed to a mantra: “I can lead, I will lead and together we will accomplish great work.”