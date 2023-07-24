Civil War replica cannon is returned to its home in Lenox's Lilac Park after restoration

Assisting in returning the cannon to its place of honor at the junction of Main St. and Sunset Avenue were, from left to right in yellow, Lenox Department of public works employees: Chris Prew, Jeff Carpenter and Tom Smachetti Jr. with State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli.
LENOX — Following a one-year, $18,900 restoration, the 1862 replica Union Army cannon returned Saturday morning to Lilac Park.
The artillery piece and its carriage were restored by Civil War Cannons, a specialty company on Virginia's Chesapeake Bay.
On hand was Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, who obtained full funding for the restoration from a general government bond bill.
Assisting in returning the cannon to its place of honor at the junction of Main Street and Sunset Avenue were Lenox Department of Public Works employees Chris Prew, Jeff Carpenter and Tom Smachetti Jr.
