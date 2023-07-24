<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Civil War replica cannon is returned to its home in Lenox's Lilac Park after restoration

LENOX — Following a one-year, $18,900 restoration, the 1862 replica Union Army cannon returned Saturday morning to Lilac Park.

The artillery piece and its carriage were restored by Civil War Cannons, a specialty company on Virginia's Chesapeake Bay.

On hand was Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, who obtained full funding for the restoration from a general government bond bill.

Assisting in returning the cannon to its place of honor at the junction of Main Street and Sunset Avenue were Lenox Department of Public Works employees Chris Prew, Jeff Carpenter and Tom Smachetti Jr.

The cannon was donated to the town by the late George Bisacca, founder of the Eastover Resort. Bisacca regularly fired the cannon to punctuate the cannon finales for The 1812 Overture at Tanglewood.

Lenox native James Brooke has traveled to about 100 countries reporting for The New York Times, Bloomberg and Voice of America. He reported from Russia for eight years and from Ukraine for six years, coming home a year ago.

