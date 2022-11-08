<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City Planner CJ Hoss to take a position with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission

brpc logo 2022.png

CJ Hoss, who joined Pittsfield's Community Development Department in 2011, will make the move across Fenn Street to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commissions offices after Dec. 2.

PITTSFIELD — City Planner CJ Hoss will leave City Hall at the start of next month. Hoss is stepping into the role leading the Community Planning Program at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

Hoss, who joined the city’s Community Development Department in 2011, will make the move across Fenn Street to the BRPC offices after Dec. 2. 

The city began advertising for the city planner position last week.

Over the last decade, Hoss has served as the liaison between residents, businesses and contractors trying to navigate the permitting and zoning processes and make their mark on the city landscape.

In recent years, he’s helped see the city through the use of the Community Preservation Act funds, the redevelopment of Tyler Street, the creation of the Downtown Creative District and the Bicycle Facilities Master Plan.

He serves as city staff support to the Community Development Board, the Historical Commission, Community Preservation Committee and the City Council.

At the BRPC, Hoss will help lead the commission’s team of community planners working with towns throughout the Berkshires to develop master plans governing open space and recreation, housing and capital improvements, among other things.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Tags

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all