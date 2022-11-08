PITTSFIELD — City Planner CJ Hoss will leave City Hall at the start of next month. Hoss is stepping into the role leading the Community Planning Program at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

Hoss, who joined the city’s Community Development Department in 2011, will make the move across Fenn Street to the BRPC offices after Dec. 2.

The city began advertising for the city planner position last week.

Over the last decade, Hoss has served as the liaison between residents, businesses and contractors trying to navigate the permitting and zoning processes and make their mark on the city landscape.

In recent years, he’s helped see the city through the use of the Community Preservation Act funds, the redevelopment of Tyler Street, the creation of the Downtown Creative District and the Bicycle Facilities Master Plan.

He serves as city staff support to the Community Development Board, the Historical Commission, Community Preservation Committee and the City Council.

At the BRPC, Hoss will help lead the commission’s team of community planners working with towns throughout the Berkshires to develop master plans governing open space and recreation, housing and capital improvements, among other things.