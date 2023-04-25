A new ConvenientMD urgent care clinic is opening on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A New England urgent care company has set its sights on the shuttered MedExpress building on Dalton Avenue, offering new hope for additional access to quick medical care in Pittsfield.

ConvenientMD Urgent Care LLC received unanimous approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals last week to place their signs directing patients back to the building at 999 Dalton Ave. The Portsmouth, N.H., based company is promising to provide walk-in service to patients every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Andrea Nucifuro Jr., the attorney who represented ConvenientMD before the ZBA, told the body the company expects to be able to see somewhere between 40 and 60 patients each day during those operating hours for a wide variety of ailments.

A website for the clinic lists lab services, X-rays, minor surgical procedures, flu and COVID testing, youth sports and camp physical and electrocardiograms, known as EKGs, on the menu of care “coming soon to Pittsfield.”

The Berkshire Eagle reached out to Nucifuro’s firm for a comment on when ConvenientMD will be opening its doors to the public and has yet to receive a response. When the clinic does begin taking patients, the number of urgent care facilities available to Pittsfield residents will again sit at two.

The West Virginia-based MedExpress opened its Dalton Avenue clinic in 2016, the same year that Berkshire Health Systems opened its own acute care center on East Street. When MedExpress announced to patients in August that it had made the “difficult decision” to close, the BHS Urgent Care became the only urgent care clinic in the city.

Nucifuro described the business model of ConvenientMD as an upgrade from MedExpress. He said the company’s clinics can “provide about 75 percent of the medical matters and medical solutions that might be available in an emergency room,” while “most urgent cares, including MedExpress, can do about 30 to 35 percent.”

An informational packet provided to the ZBA says that the typical co-pay for ConvenientMD clinics are a fraction of the size of typical emergency room bills. ConvenientMD said its patients typically pay somewhere between $25 and $80 per visit while hospital emergency department co-pays are typically somewhere between $200 and $300.

The attorney said patients won’t just notice a difference in care but the general experience of visiting the urgent care center.

“It feels a lot more like a Marriott or a Hyatt than it does a pharmacy clinic,” Nucifuro said.