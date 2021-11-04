Cost, location of proposed community center in Lee concern residents

LEE — Townspeople seem supportive of a Lee Community Center, but cost and location are growing concerns among some residents.
That’s the gist of two unscientific surveys, and comments, from an online public input meeting Wednesday hosted by the consultant firm performing a feasibility study of the Lee Youth Commission proposing a multipurpose recreational facility.
The commission is considering several options, from a basic plan that includes two indoor basketball courts and a community room to likely the most expensive option on the table. The option of an estimated $30 million to $35 million center includes a regular pool, diving pool, therapeutic pools, two basketball courts and other amenities. The pool area alone is estimated to cost $17.1 million, according to the commission.
An informal survey of the 25 people who weighed in on the center during the meeting found that 25 percent favored the pool and fitness center option, while 38 percent wanted the fitness center, but not the pool. All options contain two basketball courts and a community room.
Months ago, a Berkshire Regional Planning Commission survey of 300 Lee residents found that the top five priorities were, in order, a swimming pool/therapy pool, two regulation-size basketball courts, a walking/running track, a community room and a gaming room.
Barbara Heller, of the consultant firm BerryDunn, said that, statistically, the planning commission’s survey isn’t valid, but it does give guidance for what the town wants.
Several residents were hung up on the most-expensive option, believing that it’s too costly to taxpayers.
“This thing is pie in the sky,” Ed Lahey said. “It’s not affordable for a small town like [ours.]”
Youth Commission Chairwoman Kathy Hall says the most-expensive option can be a starting point.
“It’s better to have pie in the sky and [pare] it down than have nothing,” she replied.
Nevertheless, Selectman Sean Regnier echoed the sentiment of some who believe that size does matter.
“I’m for a community center ... but we need to be cognizant of the scale and what’s the right fit for Lee,” he said.
Several residents also seem concerned about the center being located on 171 acres of town-owned land at 300 Stockbridge Road, once considered for the site of a municipal golf course about 30 years ago. The winding road is a heavily traveled, major secondary byway connecting Lee and Stockbridge. Patricia Simpson asked if a traffic study had been conducted.
The consultants and Hall said that likely would occur after the feasibility study is completed. Hall noted that the commission found other town-owned parcels too small, and that the Stockbridge Road site makes good financial sense.
“It will sit on 171 acres and we won’t have to worry about wetlands,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we were fiscally responsible to the town, and [Stockbridge Road] seems the most fiscally responsible area.”
The BerryDunn study will help determine the type of center the town needs and wants, and what it would cost to build and maintain one over the next three to five years. The final report should by made public about the first of the year. The study includes a market analysis of how far would people be willing to travel to the center, as well as the makeup of what demographics would use the center.
“People would probably come from 30 minutes away ... because there’s not a plethora of facilities in the area,” Heller said.
The closest multipurpose recreational complex is the privately run Berkshire South Regional Community Center on the north end of Great Barrington, about a 15- to 20-minute drive from the Lee area.
Based on community centers across the country, Heller added that a 30 percent subsidy from taxpayers likely would be needed to pay for the community center’s annual operating costs.