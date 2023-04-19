For a second time, Craig Gaetani is running for Pittsfield mayor

PITTSFIELD — Craig C. Gaetani is launching his second bid for the mayor’s office.

“If the public is good enough to elect me, I’m going to run the city of Pittsfield as a corporation,” Gaetani said. “Corporations have strict guidelines of how they operate and they report to boards and so forth.”

Gaetani pulled nomination papers on April 3 to run for mayor as well as Ward 6 councilor.

He joins City Council President Peter Marchetti and former City Council Vice President John Krol as a candidate for the city’s corner office. Gaetani would face current Ward 6 Councilor Dina Lampiasi if he decides to enter that race.

“If I can see somebody that would be able to do the job better than I would as the mayor, then I’m very willing to just fall right out and maybe run for Ward 6,” Gaetani said.

A lifelong resident of Pittsfield, Gaetani served in the Army in both Vietnam and at the Pentagon. He returned to Pittsfield following the war and received degrees from Berkshire Community College and North Adams State College.

Gaetani said he taught science courses for about five years in the Pittsfield Public School district before joining Krofta Engineering and Lenox Institute for Water Research.

A frequent speaker at council meetings, Gaetani has run in four elections for various city positions in the last eight years. In a 2015 bid for mayor he collected 3 percent of the vote in the preliminary election.

Each time his message is the same: Pittsfield has become a top-heavy government that’s overspending the budgets of its residents. Gaetani thinks he’s the right candidate to save the taxpayers money.

His primary reason for entering this race: the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants.

The former marketing manager for Krofta, Gaetani holds his part in selling the company's water filtration system to the city in the '80s as a crowning achievement. Gaetani served as the project coordinator and the technology was credited as a major cost saver at the time.

Pittsfield recently completed an upgrade to its wastewater treatment facility and is preparing to upgrade the Ashley Water Treatment facility. Gaetani has contested the technology used in both endeavors and said he believes he can save the city hundreds of millions of dollars if he’s allowed to handle the projects.

Gaetani's platform would reverse much of the city's current direction. He's calling to "take North Street apart" and return it to its '80s design, remove the Tyler Street and Woodlawn Avenue roundabout and said he would consider leveling the Springside House and putting a new building in its place.

He also promised to have the police, fire, public services and school departments "report directly to the public" in bimonthly City Council presentations.

Gaetani’s prior campaigns were punctuated by a string of courts cases. In 2015, Gaetani was convicted of making a series of harassing phone calls to a city employee at the Pittsfield Fire Department. In 2016, he was convicted of breaking into a vehicle and witness intimidation during a dispute over a vehicle he sold to a local couple.

He received suspended sentences in both cases.

In 2017, Gaetani lost a $50 million defamation suit he filed against The Berkshire Eagle. Gaetani claimed that coverage of a post-debate interaction with a resident cost him his bid for a City Council seat.

Gaetani represented himself in each of the cases.