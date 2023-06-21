Feds fine Dalton nursing home $45,000 for incompetence and neglect after resident dies

DALTON — Federal regulators have fined a town nursing home more than $45,000 for incompetence and neglect that led to a botched response to an emergency in which a resident died last year.

A state Department of Public Health investigator’s report about the Dec. 3 incident at Craneville Place of Dalton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reveals the chaos that ensued the morning after a nursing aide found the resident unresponsive when bringing them a breakfast tray.

Six minutes went by before anyone called 911. Apart from not providing “basic life support,” Craneville also neglected the resident’s medical care, according to the report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Staff had not been taking vital signs previously ordered by a doctor in the days leading up to the resident’s death, despite the fact that they complained that they were feeling unwell, the report stated.

Records show that a full set of the resident’s vital signs had not been taken since October.

Craneville owner and BaneCare President Kevin Morris said the DPH now finds the facility to be in “substantial compliance,” and that the company is “committed to providing high quality care.”

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our residents,” Morris wrote in an email. “In the aftermath of this incident, we conducted further Code Blue training to reiterate our protocols.”

Morris did not respond to a question about whether any criminal charges had been filed against staff, or whether those staffers are still working at the facility.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office referred questions to the Dalton Police Department, which was aware of the incident since two officers responded, but was not furnished with a report about what had gone wrong.

Training for “Code Blue” emergencies, in which someone needs rapid medical care or resuscitation, were rare at Craneville, according to the report. The company says this has since been rectified and signed off on by the DPH — which an agency spokesperson confirmed, as well as that admissions there are no longer suspended.

Problems listed in the report also include staff not knowing how to use the lifesaving equipment, including oxygen supplies and not being trained in CPR. They also did not know to take action that would have, for instance, revealed that dentures had blocked the resident’s airway — something emergency medical technicians found when they arrived.

Police are frustrated

The pandemic laid bare chronic understaffing and other problems in nursing homes in the Berkshires and across the U.S., and numerous staffers, residents and their families have contacted The Eagle since.

CMS has fined Craneville a total of $97,490 since 2020 for a variety of violations. The fine for the incident in December amounted to $45,175.

Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout told The Eagle that the DPH, having asked police on Dec. 26 for that resident’s medical records as well as dispatch call information for the incident, never responded to her phone call to find out more. The DPH’s Marie Kelly-Calderone, who had sent Dalton police that information request, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Strout said she was aware there was something amiss with the Dec. 3 emergency because the Dalton Fire Department wanted to speak with police about it. But Strout is mystified as to why she has not received information about the bungled code response.

The Dalton EMTs were aware that Craneville staff were unprepared for the emergency, according to the DPH investigator’s report.

Four days after the resident died, someone at the fire department called the station asking to speak with Dalton Police Sgt. Bustin Buzzella about the incident, according to an email obtained through a public records request.

Public records sought from Dalton police regarding Craneville also reveal that police had concerns even before the Code Blue incident. They tried in November to investigate a neglect complaint made against the facility on behalf of a patient who died there in October.

The Disabled Persons Protection Commission then contacted Dalton police after receiving that complaint that the patient, who was admitted for rehabilitation after being hospitalized, “did not receive proper care at the nursing home, and believes he was not given correct medication or right amount,” given the degree of swelling in the legs, according to the police report. The person who complained believed this contributed to their death.

Police said in their report that they were thwarted from conducting an investigation by the facility’s administrator, who refused to release medical records without a warrant. After multiple attempts to get help from the DA’s Office, that office dissuaded them from seeking a warrant and police gave up. A DA spokesperson was not able to confirm this in time for publication.

But Morris disputed the police narrative, writing that the facility’s administrator did not request a warrant but “reached out to Officer [Josh] Bradley several times, was fully cooperative, and sat down with Officer Bradley in person to go over everything.”

Both police and the Disabled Persons Protection Commission, if neglect is suspected, are required to report this to the DPH, Morris said. Neither did so, he added.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, police can obtain medical records without a warrant amid a criminal investigation.

‘Did not go well’

Other findings in the DPH investigator's report: The nurse left the resident’s room to look up their “code status” on the computer and told an certified nursing assistant to “call a Code Blue"; the CNA said she couldn’t find the Code Blue telephone number.

“It seemed like a long time before anyone came back,” a CNA said, noting she went to the doorway to call for help.

The nurse could not tell the 911 dispatcher the resident’s age, room number or the facility’s telephone number.

Two nurses involved in the emergency said they did not have “any mock code experience and said there was no Nursing Supervisor in the Building for assistance."

Staff did not know how to use the lifesaving equipment, including connecting the oxygen tubing to the oxygen cylinder for a “non-rebreather mask” that the inspector said should not have been used in this situation regardless.

“Resident #1 was not administered oxygen during the code [blue].”

Equipment appeared to be lacking and not easily found.

“Prior to EMS arrival, defibrillation was not performed due to having no [defibrillator] pads available at the facility."

An EMT “discovered Resident #1’s upper dentures were an obstruction in his/her airway” and cleared them.

“The staff on during the day shift did not know how to open the oxygen tank with the cylinder wrench.”

Staff did not monitor the resident’s decline in condition by taking vital signs when the resident “exhibited signs of mental status changes, was lethargic, anxious, yelling out repeatedly," and had new physician’s orders for treatment with an antibiotic, which required monitoring vital signs every shift.

One nurse took vital signs but did not document them.

One nurse who worked at the facility for multiple years, and spoke to the paper on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their job, said that in the time they were there the facility never held a mock Code Blue drill.

Through interviews and record reviews, the state investigator found that “CNA #2 said the last time she had any training for a Code Blue, was a year ago, and that she forgot what she [is] supposed to do”; and that only one mock Code Blue drill was held in 2022, before two of the involved nurses had been hired.

One of the nurses told the Director of Nursing that the emergency response “did not go well.”