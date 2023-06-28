Crosby elementary third graders show off their homemade books about Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — It was reading time in Amanda Reis' third grade classroom on Monday morning, with a special audience. Students in the class read a book of their own making about the city of Pittsfield — to the people who run it.
Mayor Linda Tyer sat at the front of the classroom at Crosby Elementary School, flanked on either side by Fire Chief Thomas Sammons and Police Chief Michael Wynn. The city leaders sat attentively, as the third graders leafed page-by-page through their magnum opus, "Our Pittsfield Community," presenting sections they wrote themselves about city departments and services.
Using the city's website and Google, the third graders researched and wrote about the government, businesses and schools of Pittsfield. They also drew an accompanying illustration for each section they covered. The end result was sent to a company called Studentreasures, which bound the book and made one copy for free.
The students also signed the back of the book.
As the students presented on the mayor's office, the police and the fire departments, the city leaders got to see the work reflected through the eyes of their littlest citizens.
"Captain Dawley should submit that as our annual report," Wynn said, after hearing a thorough description of the city's police force.
Tyer marveled at the drawings done by the students, particularly fond of the heart that was drawn for her office, and took the opportunity to talk to them about the importance of elections.
"Right now, the candidates for mayor are out in the community talking to people and telling them what they're going to do," Tyer said. "What do you think's the most important thing for the next mayor to do?"
That drew responses such as keeping the city clean and safe, with efforts ranging from cleaning up litter on the sidewalks to making the city beautiful.
The city leaders then asked the students what they wanted to be when they grew up, drawing various answers: a teacher, a veterinarian, a YouTuber, a police officer, a judge and a lawyer (and an artist) were all on the list.
Wynn imparted words of wisdom for those who wanted to go into law enforcement, telling them to study hard and get good grades. The job involves a lot of writing.
For third grader Keiari Medina, who said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up, the words made an impact.
"It made me feel like I was learning the things now and getting to hold onto those, so when I grow up and want to be a police officer, I know that stuff and can already be spot-on with it," Medina said.
For the students, it was a chance to show off their developing skills and share what they had learned through research.
"It took a lot of work," said third grader Riley Sargent. "We tried to make our neatest handwriting for the year. At first we weren't good and then we became better over time — and yeah, it was really cool, learning about the community and the mayor."
Riley, who said she wants to be a judge when she grows up, did the pages on Herberg and Reid Middle Schools. She thought it was fascinating to learn how many students went to the schools, and to find out about what kind of different animals were their mascots.
For third grader Nayomi Reynolds, the project was just shy of perfect.
"I enjoyed it like four stars," Nayomi said, offering a rating.
Nayomi wrote and illustrated about the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires in Pittsfield. She learned about the activities that the club provides for kids, including Camp Russell, a summer camp where children can go fishing, play soccer and go swimming. That was of particular interest for Nayomi.
"I didn't know that they did swimming," Nayomi said. "I want to try that. I really like swimming."
She said it was nice to have the city officials come to see the book they had worked so hard on, too. Nayomi, who wants to be an artist and an attorney when she grows up, had her illustrations complimented by Tyer.
"That was cool," Nayomi said. "I don't think I ever met them here before."
Nayomi said she wants her family to know about the book, and hopes they'll see it eventually.
Reis said that the class was looking forward to the opportunity to show off the book. The students worked on reflection pieces earlier in the year that they shared with people they had written about, and wanted to do the same thing for the city officials.
"That was all them," Reis said, of wanting to get the city leaders to visit. "They wanted to show them their work and that they wrote about them."