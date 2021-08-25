LEE — Walkers and joggers trying to navigate the area around the Massachusetts Turnpike exit soon can expect a more pedestrian-friendly experience.
Workers have started pouring new concrete to upgrade the well-used sidewalk ramps and the sidewalks where Route 102 intersects Route 20 at the exit.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say the upgrade will meet standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The work covers the area from the entrance to the Lee Premium Outlets west to just before the convenience store on Housatonic Street (Route 20) beyond the turnpike overpass.
The nearly $500,000 project, which began earlier this month under general contractor Borges Construction of Ludlow, also includes milling and eventually repaving the area and painting new road markings.
State officials say the entire project will last into September and motorists can expect some brief delays during the construction.