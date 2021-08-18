DALTON — The state stopped taking comments on a proposed Dalton roundabout two months ago. In the town itself, people are just getting warmed up.

The town’s top board will devote its Sept. 14 session to the question of how residents view a proposed roundabout for the busy Main, South and West Housatonic streets intersections. To accommodate a large turnout, the meeting will be held in the Nessacus Regional Middle School auditorium. The session begins at 7 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation says travel through the area — west of the town center and less than a mile from the Pittsfield line — would be safer and more orderly if a roundabout replaced the current junction at Main and South streets. It explains why in a sophisticated website with charts, maps and crash data.

Average vehicles per day top 15,500 on Main Street west of the intersection (also known as Routes 8 & 9), with more than 6,000 daily trips on South Street and nearly 5,000 on West Housatonic Street.

For months, though, Dalton officials have expressed doubt that a big road makeover at what some see as the town's western portal, is actually needed.

Joe Diver, chair of the Dalton Select Board, said he and colleagues on the panel continue to question the need for a roundabout, even one paid for entirely by the state. “We’re all consistently hearing not very positive comments,” Diver said Wednesday. “People I’m talking to aren’t really for it.”

People who cannot attend the Sept. 14 listening session in person can send comments to Diver by email at jdiver@dalton-ma.gov. Diver said officials are asking residents to visit the DOT’s roundabout project page and read up on the proposal before speaking out.

After that meeting, the board will review what residents had to say and consider taking an official position on the project, pro or con, then communicating that to the DOT.

While the highway department’s stated policy is to take public comment, transportation officials are free to make their own decision about projects like this. The DOT says that a Dalton roundabout would cut “severe” crashes by 78 percent and all crashes by 20 percent.

The DOT has accepted an invitation to attend the Sept. 14 board session, but not to make an official presentation. Diver said the department will be able to offer comments, including possible clarifications, after public views have been expressed.

Diver said he’s been getting questions about why the state would spend roughly $2 million on a Dalton roundabout at a time when other local roads need repair. Even at the project site, Diver grants that some improvements could be made. “Fixing the signaling up there would be a great benefit,” he said.

The use of improved signals alone, without a roundabout, would trim all crashes by 7 percent, the department estimates. The road conversion would take up to a year to complete. The DOT has said work would not happen until at least 2024.