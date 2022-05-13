Dalton neighbors alert each other as fire ravages next door home under renovation

DALTON — An early-morning fire devoured a home undergoing renovation in Dalton, as neighbors ran to warn one another.
The structure, at 92 Central Ave., first showed wisps of smoke, then appeared to burst into flames minutes later, a neighbor said.
Though the home was not yet occupied, its new owners had recently moved appliances and other belongings in.
Fire Chief James Peltier said no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
An owner of the property declined to comment at the scene.
Rebecca Daly, who lives across the street at 93 Central Ave., said she was awoken before 6 a.m. by the smell of smoke. She and her husband ran to neighboring homes to knock on doors and alert residents.
Daly said people were "shocked" that the building was burning. She said that within minutes of seeing smoke, the house across the street was fully engulfed by flames, as shown in a photo she took and shared with The Eagle.
One of the people she alerted, Grace Morrill, was staying next door at her grandparents' home.
The fire singed siding of homes on both sides of the building that burned — and the heat produced was intense enough to nearly ignite Daly's home, a fire official said. The fire spread to a dumpster and to two cars parked nearby.
Crews from a half dozen area fire departments responded and were able to extinguish the fire by 7:15 a.m.
People on the scene said the property had recently sold to a granddaughter of its longtime owners.
Bill Brown, who lives at 88 Central Ave., said he was stunned by the fire. "I couldn't believe what was going on. I didn't realize it until I got to the corner, (then) I thought what is today? Friday the 13th."
Departments that joined Dalton in responding to the fire included Pittsfield, Cheshire, Hinsdale, Savoy, Peru, Lanesborough and Lenox.
