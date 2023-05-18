DALTON — Fire Chief James Peltier has been placed on administrative leave, the Fire District confirmed Thursday.
Jim Driscoll, chairman of the town’s Fire District, confirmed that Peltier has been on leave for more than a week. Driscoll said he could not go into specifics on the nature of the administrative leave, but noted that the district will likely meet and have some resolution on the situation next week.
Peltier will have a chance to present to the Fire District’s commissioners during that time, Driscoll said. An executive session was held among the town's water commissioners Wednesday night, but Driscoll offered no comment as to what was discussed during that meeting.
In Peltier’s absence, Assistant Fire Chief Chris Cachat has taken over day-to-day operations in the fire department.
Peltier came to the department in September 2021, replacing former Chief Gerald Cahalan Jr., who had served the 10 years previous. Peltier had been a full-time member of the Southborough Fire Department since 1999 prior to joining the department. He served as a lieutenant in that department for over a decade.
Peltier is also a third-generation firefighter, with family ties to the fire department in Marlborough, where he lived before joining the Dalton department.
Peltier is the first chief to oversee the department since it began providing ambulance and paramedic services after the dissolution of the Dalton Ambulance and Rescue Association.
The news comes just a week after the town voted to approve the Fire District's warrant at its annual town meeting on May 9. Every article, including those approving the Fire District's nearly $3 million budget, passed. The chief was scheduled to earn $83,000 as per the new budget, and was allocated $77,520 in fiscal 2023.
Peltier could not be reached for comment Thursday.