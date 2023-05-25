Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier has been terminated, the chair of the Fire District has confirmed

DALTON — Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier has been terminated, a Fire District official confirmed on Thursday.
A vote was taken Monday among the rank-and-file firefighters, according to Jim Driscoll, chair of the town’s Fire District. The vote was held at the request of Peltier to see if he could remain at the head of the department with more supervision.
The majority of the 29 firefighters who voted indicated they did not have confidence in the chief.
That vote followed a unanimous vote for termination by members of the Fire District last Wednesday, Driscoll said. Assistant Fire Chief Chris Cachat will serve as acting chief in the wake of the termination.
When reached on Thursday, Peltier said he had no comment.
Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier has been placed on administrative leave. He believes he faces termination
Driscoll confirmed Thursday that reasons Peltier provided to The Berkshire Eagle last week were the grounds for the termination. The chief was given a list of concerns on May 10, Driscoll said.
Among the biggest factors was fiscal irresponsibility, Driscoll said, noting there were concerns that Peltier was spending more money than there was in the district’s budget. Peltier was asked to hold down overtime hours, for instance, but failed to do so.
The rest of the concerns were mostly based on Peltier’s leadership. Driscoll said Peltier is a “fantastic firefighter,” but his tenure as head of the department was marked by friction.
Driscoll also confirmed that staff had filed over a dozen complaints against Peltier. Fire District commissioners began receiving calls from members of the fire department in late March. That call volume increased in April, Driscoll said, leading to Peltier being placed on administrative leave in May.
In a prior interview with The Eagle, Peltier said that his placement on leave was “out of the blue,” and that he had an open door policy as chief. Peltier said he had not been provided with details about some of the events, but had been accused of retaliation against an employee and that there was a complaint filed by County Ambulance staff over a specific incident.
Peltier had been with the department since September 2021, when he took over for former Chief Gerald Cahalan Jr. He had previously been with the Southborough Fire Department since 1999.
“We’re sad that it came to this,” Driscoll said. “We had high hopes when Jim came on board that he was going to make a change for the department.”
Driscoll said he felt the actions taken by the Fire District were appropriate.
He said he anticipates that some people will leave the department as a result of the decision, but also hopes that some will come back. The department is losing three firefighters in June to the Pittsfield Fire Department, but Driscoll said those moves were unrelated to Peltier's termination.
Driscoll clarified some confusion about the town’s ambulance service, confirming that the town’s ambulance director, Dave Thomas, stepped down from his position. That move also had no connection to Peltier’s termination and Thomas is remaining with the department as a firefighter.
Driscoll said that as of now, the town has been able to maintain its 24-hour ambulance service.
Even still, the town’s other first responders are preparing to fill the gap if the town’s ambulance services are affected, Police Chief Deanna Strout said.
“We almost always respond to EMS calls with the Fire Department, but if they are unable to respond or staff that ambulance properly it will have a significant impact on the police department as we have to wait on scene for an ambulance to get there from somewhere else,” Strout said via text.