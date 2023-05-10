Dalton votes to pass every article on the warrant for the town's fire district — amid a call to disband it

DALTON — The Dalton Fire District held its annual meeting Tuesday night, giving town residents a chance to weigh in on the budgets for the town's fire and water departments in an open forum.
One town resident, Lawrence Gingras, took the opportunity to make his feelings known: "I think the time has come for us to seriously consider the abolition of the fire district."
The call for abolition came during deliberations on Article 16, a proposal to appropriate $11,000 for the support fee to the town of Dalton. Gingras stood up to say he felt the operations of the fire district should be turned over to the town.
The town's fire district is a three-person board that oversees the budgets and operations of its fire and water departments. It operates separately from the Dalton Select Board and town manager, and holds separate meetings.
Gingras said the town's fire district model was antiquated, a system held over from the time when local mill owners formed the district to protect their property. According to the town's website, seven paper-making mills were lost in the 10-year stretch leading up to its formation in 1884, as Dalton's wells could not keep up with rapid population growth.
Since many of the mills no longer operate as such, Gingras said it was time to consider updating Dalton's approach.
Al Nadeau, another resident at the meeting, said he was "wholeheartedly opposed" to the idea.
"These gentlemen do a far better job maintaining a good budget than the town does," Nadeau said.
Town moderator Anthony Doyle reminded attendees to keep their comments relevant to the proposed articles, and moved on from the conversation. Article 16 passed unanimously, with no implications toward Gingras' request.
The call for abolition came after the town had mostly sailed through its first 15 articles, passing nearly all of them unanimously. Residents approved warrants totaling $2,950,182 across the two departments and compensation for the district commissioners themselves.
Residents voted to approve all 24 of the articles on the warrant.
Town residents approved fire department expenses that totaled just over $1.5 million, an increase of 12% from last year. Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier explained that the cost of equipment had gone up with inflation, accounting for much of the increased figure. The department has also had to factor in overtime for its members, adding an extra $20,000 to the budget.
The fire department also adjusted the pay schedule to have a full-time ambulance director and purchased an electronic mannequin for first responders to train on for $10,000 to go with its new designation as a paramedic service.
Dalton Fire Department receives paramedic certification from the state, upgrading their ability to provide medical care on calls
Peltier noted the mannequin would help reduce overtime and travel costs for firefighters staying up-to-date on state-mandated training for the new certification.
"This is basically a real, real sick patient that we can have any time we want to pull it out of the closet to do a training on," Peltier said.
The fire department also increased salaries for full-time employees, as did the Dalton Water Department for its administrators and laborers. Peltier said the department needed to invest in salaries to stay competitive with others in the market.
Dalton Green Committee member Thomas Irwin and Select Board Chair Joe Diver asked a number of follow-up questions during deliberations on the proposed fire department budget, including questions about the necessity of some of the investments and the origins of the proposed increases.