After years of navigating state regulations, Dalton has a buyer for its 148-acre Bardin property

DALTON — The Bardin property, a 148-acre tract of currently unused farmland in Dalton, has finally been sold to an interested bidder, after years of the town navigating state regulations.

Thomas Hutcheson, Dalton’s town manager, confirmed last week that the parcels were sold to Charlotte Crane, who was the sole bidder in the property after it was put up for bid on May 17. The request for proposals had a deadline of June 19.

The move comes after the town acquired the land for non-payment of taxes in 2014. Members of the town Select Board have proposed various avenues to sell it over the years, often flummoxed by the property's restriction to agricultural use and a stipulation that it be sold in unison with a parcel the town does not own.

The minimum bid for the parcels was $148,200, per the town’s posted notice about the property. Crane was able to secure the property for $150,000.

The land had previously been valued at $243,000 after an appraisal, but ultimately the minimum bid was set at $1,000 an acre, mirroring a proposal for the land's sale from years prior.

The sale could still be complicated, however, by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who has a right of first refusal on the property for 60 days after the purchase and sale agreement because of the property’s enlistment in the Agricultural Preservation Restriction program.

Crane declined to comment about her plans for the property, but did confirm she was the sole bidder on the land.

Hutcheson said the town was still working toward a purchase and sale agreement with Crane as of Thursday. Whenever that occurred, the state would have a 60-day window to claim the property. If the state chooses to purchase the property, that transaction would need to occur within 120 days.

The Bardin property’s participation in the restriction program, a state effort that offers farmers “fair market value” for their land with an accompanying guarantee that it will remain used for agriculture, has been a source of frustration for town officials over the last few months trying to sell it.

In particular, an issue arose because the APR agreement states that all four parcels of the Bardin land should be sold as a unit. Three were turned over to the town of Dalton, but one remains in private ownership in Windsor. That parcel is owned by the estate of the late James Edgar Bardin, who previously owned the entirety of the acreage.

“The Town of Dalton has no control over the disposition of the land in Windsor,” Hutcheson said in a press release from May. “The land needs to get back into agricultural production, and the state has the right of first refusal to buy the property if it wishes.”

The state Office of the Inspector General said in February that the town would be able to move forward with a sale so long as it listed the requirements for the use of the land before they put it out to bid, which it did in its request for proposals.

Namely, the requirements are that the land be sold to an active farmer and used for agricultural purposes.

The request for proposals states that the sale of the three Dalton parcels, located at 0 North St. and 0 North Mountain Road, is not contingent on the bidder owning the land in Windsor.

The Bardin estate entered into its APR agreement in 1990, when James Edgar Bardin signed on to receive $260,000 for the land. Since then, the property has been restricted to agricultural use.