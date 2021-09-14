DALTON — Normally, an agenda item like this would be dispatched in a minute. On Monday, the Dalton Select Board and the town’s manager lingered to explain why a car show isn’t another trip down “Purgatory Road.”
Two weeks ago, the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals denied a special permit to organizers of the long-running Halloween-themed benefit of that name, which raises money for the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
The ZBA voted unanimously Aug. 31 to reject a request to allow the event to move this year to the grounds of Berkshire Money Management, at 161 Main St., after hearing from neighbors, including James Cervone.
The denial was assailed by coalition supporters, some of whom called for people to boycott Cervone’s two Pittsfield food businesses. Cervone said last week that his businesses had been affected, but when reached by The Eagle, he declined to speak about it. He plans to host a fundraiser for the coalition this fall.
On Monday, a letter critical of the ZBA decision was read aloud during the Dalton Select Board’s public comment period. Chairman Joe Diver said the message should be referred to the ZBA for a response.
Within the hour, the Select Board came to agenda item No. 7, which called for it to approve a one-day entertainment license to Sugar Hill for a vintage car show Sept. 25. The assisted living community, at 45 Main St., is one parcel to the west of Berkshire Money Management.
Town Manager Tom Hutcheson kicked off consideration by explaining why the car show was unlike the “other” event that came before a different board. Only Select Board approval was needed in this case, he explained; the three-day “Purgatory Road” event had sought permission from zoning officials.
Board member Daniel Esko had expressed support for the coalition’s fundraiser, in remarks to the ZBA, but saw it go down to defeat.
“The optics may not be so favorable,” Esko said of the car show request, “but I don’t see an issue with this.”
The car show, long hosted by the Pittsfield Piston Poppers Car Club, has taken place at Sugar Hill since 2015, according to The Eagle’s archives.
The event features vintage cars. Their owners pay a small entry fee. Spectators are admitted at no cost and the event features live music.