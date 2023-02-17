Dalton Police Department equipping its force with new stun guns

DALTON — When Police Chief Deanna Strout had to go out on a recent call to back up some of her officers, she was not armed with a Taser.
The department only has four of the less-lethal weapons, which have to be split among its 15 officers. And one of those recently stopped working.
“When you have de-escalation as part of your use of force policy, and you don’t give every officer less-lethal options at all times, that’s crazy,” Strout told The Eagle. “It’s just crazy.”
That's about to change.
In the coming weeks, Strout's department will receive a shipment of 13 new Tasers, one for each of its full-time officers and one to be shared among its three part-time officers.
Tasers are less-lethal weapons that use electrical currents to temporarily incapacitate people, according to the manufacturer's website.
The weapons were ordered using nearly $54,000 of American Rescue Plan Act dollars received by Dalton, after approval from the town’s Select Board on Monday. The move was meant to address the situation immediately. if the board had factored the money into the town’s budget, it would have had to wait until the town meeting in May for approval, and then have a purchase order issued by the town accountant.
Strout said officers likely would be waiting until August or September to get the Tasers on that timeline. Now, they’ll receive them within four to six weeks, she said. The improved timeline will give officers access to the equipment for events over the summer, such as festivals, which may need security.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the ARPA funding, with member Marc Strout abstaining. He is married to the chief.
The allocation will cover the cost of the Tasers themselves, which Strout estimates is around $2,000 per unit, new holsters to fit them, training and live cartridges and an extended warranty.
Strout said the officers will receive training on the new Tasers as soon as they arrive. Officer Tyler Miller, who already has received the training himself, will teach others in the department.
The chief said she was grateful that the town recognized the need for the funding, and the importance of having reliable gear. The department also will implement its recently purchased body cameras in March.
“Everyone needs every tool that they can have to do their job properly,” Strout said.