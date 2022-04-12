Your taillight is out, the Dalton officer says. And by the way, here’s a gift card

DALTON — The woman pulled over by a Dalton police officer says she’d never been stopped before.
There’s a first time for everything, as they say. Including for what came next.
Officer Dorothy DiMouro-Litz handed the driver a $50 gift card, one of 40 paid for by a local business owner.
Over the past two weeks, Dalton police officers have distributed more than two dozen prepaid Cumberland Farms gift cards, thanks to a $2,000 donation from James Torrey, owner of ESXT Racing. The company organizes snowmobile racing events.
Police Chief Deanna Strout says that Torrey, a Wahconah Regional High School graduate, approached her with the idea of giving motorists a break on fuel costs.
“He said, ‘I really want to help people with gas. It’s so expensive,’” Strout said.
After signing out one or more of the gift cards at the station, to ensure they are properly accounted for, officers have carried them on patrols since March 28.
Officers have been distributing cards during routine stops for legitimate reasons, such as a taillight or headlight being out.
“We have to have a legal justification to pull someone over,” Strout said.
Not surprisingly, officers found that some drivers were rattled to be stopped, as is often the case. The woman stopped by DiMouro-Litz was on her way to buy a new car.
“They were like, ‘Wait, what?’ They were so shocked,” Strout said of the typical driver's response.
As of last week, the chief had herself given out three cards during patrol stops. Along with helping people ease higher gas costs, Strout sees the gifts as a way for the local force to work to break down the barrier between civilians and those in uniform.
“That hurts my soul, to have people be afraid of us," she said. "It’s a great way for us to interact.”