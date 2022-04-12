<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your taillight is out, the Dalton officer says. And by the way, here’s a gift card

Main Street Dalton

Since March 28, patrol officers with the Dalton Police Department have been handing out $50 prepaid cards to motorists stopped for minor traffic infractions. The department will give away 40 cards based on a $2,000 donation from a local business owner. 

DALTON — The woman pulled over by a Dalton police officer says she’d never been stopped before.

There’s a first time for everything, as they say. Including for what came next.

Officer Dorothy DiMouro-Litz handed the driver a $50 gift card, one of 40 paid for by a local business owner.

Over the past two weeks, Dalton police officers have distributed more than two dozen prepaid Cumberland Farms gift cards, thanks to a $2,000 donation from James Torrey, owner of ESXT Racing. The company organizes snowmobile racing events.

Dalton gas card.jpg

One of the $50 prepaid cards that had not yet been handed out to a motorist in Dalton. 

Police Chief Deanna Strout says that Torrey, a Wahconah Regional High School graduate, approached her with the idea of giving motorists a break on fuel costs.

“He said, ‘I really want to help people with gas. It’s so expensive,’” Strout said.

After signing out one or more of the gift cards at the station, to ensure they are properly accounted for, officers have carried them on patrols since March 28.

Officers have been distributing cards during routine stops for legitimate reasons, such as a taillight or headlight being out.

“We have to have a legal justification to pull someone over,” Strout said.

Not surprisingly, officers found that some drivers were rattled to be stopped, as is often the case. The woman stopped by DiMouro-Litz was on her way to buy a new car.

“They were like, ‘Wait, what?’ They were so shocked,” Strout said of the typical driver's response.

As of last week, the chief had herself given out three cards during patrol stops. Along with helping people ease higher gas costs, Strout sees the gifts as a way for the local force to work to break down the barrier between civilians and those in uniform.

“That hurts my soul, to have people be afraid of us," she said. "It’s a great way for us to interact.”

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all