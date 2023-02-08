As earthquakes devastate her native Syria, Berkshire resident Fadia Makdisi stays in touch with her family

Rescuers are hoping to pull survivors from the rubble before they succumb to the cold two days after an earthquake tore through southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. The death toll climbed above 7,700 on Tuesday and was expected to rise further. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, with even some small children rescued from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. But there was also widespread despair and growing anger at the slow pace of rescue efforts in some areas, particularly Turkey's hardest-hit province of Hatay. In Syria, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her mother, who was dead.