DALTON — Dalton officials asked residents Tuesday whether they support a state plan to redo the intersection at South and Main streets.
They're mixed, it turns out.
Among the roughly 20 statements provided at a special Select Board session in the Nessacus Regional Middle School auditorium, just over half expressed opposition to the $2.1 million project, which the state would pay for in full. Some residents expressed strong support and several asked for more information. At least one Select Board member said he wants to wait for more details from the state before taking a position.
The Select Board plans to consider Tuesday's comments and take a position on behalf of the town at a Sept. 27 meeting, said Joe Diver, who chairs the board. The town's position is advisory only; the state Department of Transportation has authority to build what it deems necessary.
The DOT will schedule another public hearing, likely in the spring or summer, once it has completed 25 percent of design work on the project. At the 75 percent stage, the DOT would have more information on construction times and plans to accommodate emergency vehicles, larger trucks, cyclists and pedestrians during construction, a representative said.
“I believe it’s premature for the Select Board or any town official to take a position on this issue until we’ve heard more information, particularly the 25 percent design presentation and public hearing,” board member Dan Esko said, echoing written testimony submitted by Daniel Filiault, a former Dalton police chief who chairs the town’s Traffic Commission — but said he was speaking as an individual.
The DOT, which has information online at tiny.cc/DaltonIntersection, said it identified the intersection as needing improvements because it ranked among the top 5 percent of “crash clusters” in the region. It estimates the roundabout would decrease crashes at the intersection by 20 percent, including a 78-percent drop in “severe” crashes.
The alternative plan, which would make relatively smaller changes to signals and the roads at the intersection, would cut crashes by 7 percent, the state has said.
Diver said he wants the DOT to remain open to changing its plans if the town expresses opposition to a roundabout at a 25 percent design hearing.
Mark Moore, a project development engineer for District 1 of the DOT, said it would be possible, although not ideal, to go backward after completing a quarter of the design work.
“But, the whole purpose of a design public hearing is to solicit input, including people who couldn’t make it tonight, so it’s certainly a possibility but not preferred,” Moore said.
A recording of Tuesday's meeting, which was attended by between 40 and 50 people, is available on the YouTube page of Dalton Community Television.
Many residents who expressed opposition to the roundabout Tuesday said they saw it as unnecessary, while supporters said it would improve safety.
One resident, Dave Pedrotti, said the project would not be worth “the cost ... in terms of how it’s going to upset the traffic for over a year” during construction. Another, Bill Drosehn, said he would prefer “a year of pain versus a previous lifetime of taking my life in my hands when I come through this intersection.”
Tom King — who identified himself as a motorist, motorcyclist, cyclist and pedestrian — said it is necessary to “start designing roads to meet the fact that we are sharing roads with people who don’t give a hoot about the law,” arguing that a roundabout would force a driver to slow down even if that driver would disobey a traffic light.
Richard Hall, a member of the town’s Green Committee, suggested that roundabouts tend to reduce energy use.
Dick Lacatell, meanwhile, said he believes drivers who disobey laws at traffic lights would also disobey laws at roundabouts, causing similar disruptions. Carrie Thompson, in a written statement that Diver read, said that during construction, residents do not have “another good option to get in and out of town.”
Joseph Albano said he has “never had a problem” at the intersection in 27 years and believes the roundabout is just “a work project that the state wants to spend money on.”
Some expressed concern that the South and Main intersection may not work well for a roundabout, given its slope and proximity to a traffic light at Main and West Housatonic streets.
Jackie Davis, a design consultant from the private firm HDR, attending on behalf of the DOT, said there would be detectors between the roundabout and West Housatonic Street that, when triggered, would change the light to clear any traffic at the roundabout.
Davis said the roundabout would reduce morning wait times at South and Main from an average of 29 seconds to 7 seconds. Pedestrians, Davis said, would be able to push buttons that would flash red lights giving them the right of way to cross.
Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout shared crash statistics for the town and the intersection since 2019. In 2019, the town saw 94 total crashes, including six at South and Main, three of which resulted in injuries. In 2020, there were 76 crashes, with two at South and Main, and in 2021, there have been 66 crashes, with five at South and Main. There have been no injuries in the 2020 or 2021 crashes at South and Main, Strout said.
“The bulk of the crashes that we see are rear-end crashes, so it’s operator error,” said Strout, who added that she does not yet have a position on the roundabout.
Many said they believe other local projects should take priority over the South and Main intersection, including the intersection of Orchard Road, Main Street and Route 8.
But, Moore said that state Highway Safety Improvement Program funds can be used only for intersections in the top 5 percent for crash data.
“From a funding perspective, we would love to take this $2.1 million and apply it somewhere else, but that’s not a decision of the town,” Diver said.
Filiault, in a statement read by Diver, said that in order to make “an informed decision,” he believes it is necessary to take into account further information from the DOT because the agency's “training and education is in traffic and engineering, which I believe is a valuable source of information.”
The Sept. 27 Select Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Town Hall.