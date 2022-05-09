When Dalton hires police officers soon, odds may improve they actually want the jobs

DALTON — When Dalton’s chief moves at some point soon to hire a new officer, chances will gain the candidate truly wants this particular police job.
Without a word of dissent, residents agreed last week to begin to close the door on the era of Civil Service hiring. While that method was designed to promote merit and equity among applicants, it has become counterproductive for Dalton, according to Chief Deanna Strout. She urged the town to join other area communities in seeking to exempt police hiring.
Strout took to the floor at annual town meeting May 2 to explain why Dalton should petition the Legislature to allow it to leave the system.
“This will give us greater flexibility in our hiring,” Strout said. “It is extremely outdated. We need to do this for the sake of our town and our tax dollars.”
Adams moved to leave Civil Service for police hiring in 2017; North Adams got the process of leaving Civil Service started in 2018.
The measure in Dalton passed unanimously – and town officials will now request approval from lawmakers to let the town hire officers outside of the strictures of the Civil Service statute. The change was backed by the local police union.
Strout said that under Civil Service, adopted years ago in Dalton, the police department has been required to accept applicants from across the state, regardless of their interest in building careers within the department, ranked by their performance on a test.
In a recent round of posted openings, 16 of 22 candidates lived in the Boston area, the chief told residents at town meeting, gathered in the auditorium at the new Wahconah Regional High School. She indicated that she preferred to consider applicants who know and appreciate life in the Berkshires.
“It gives us no flexibility, we have to take those candidates,” she said.
Great Barrington leaves the Civil Service system in June, Strout said. Pittsfield continues to rely on Civil Service for police hiring.
“We just want the best candidates,” Strout said. Even without Civil Service, the pool of qualified candidates has been shrinking, she said.
“There are 'few and far between' candidates that want to be police officers right now,” Strout said. “This will give us greater flexibility in our hiring.”
One resident asked Strout how the town will ensure that locally selected candidates meet standards.
Strout said job-seekers will face qualifying examinations, with the candidates bearing the cost. She said she is willing to convene a citizen panel to help identify qualities that Dalton seeks in its police officers.