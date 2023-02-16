Dalton proceeds — cautiously, thanks to a tangled web of state regulations — in its plan to sell the Bardin property

DALTON — At the moment, this north-central Berkshires town is stuck with 148 acres of farmland that is arable, available for sale, but cannot be sold. Yet.
Dalton is eager to unload the Bardin property, an unused chunk of farmland, to the highest bidder. Blocking the sale are a thicket of circumstances: a tangled web of state regulations, a rigid land-use agreement, the fact that the town doesn’t control one of its four parcels, and an unconfirmed prior sale-agreement that could complicate the process further.
That’s been the story since the town acquired the land in 2014 for nonpayment of taxes, a tale that recently appeared ready for resolution when Town Manager Thomas Hutcheson received word last week from the state Office of the Inspector General that the town could move forward if the bid advertisement clearly stated the stringent legal requirements for the land’s acquisition.
Dalton may soon send out invitation to bid on Bardin Property, after receiving go-ahead from state inspector general
As of early this week, the town was moving to get the bidding process underway very soon, Hutcheson said, following a review by its Select Board on Monday.
The legal requirements are two: that all four Bardin parcels be sold together, and that the land be used exclusively for farming, per an agreement with the state’s Agricultural Preservation Restriction program.
That all-sold-together provision is in accordance with the policy set by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, Hutcheson said. The town owns three parcels, the bulk of the land, and the estate of the late James Bardin owns the other in Windsor.
Concerns and rumors have surfaced that the Windsor parcel had been sold. If true, the town's ability to proceed with competitive bidding would be hindered. Select Board Member John Boyle said in a public meeting Monday that the land had been acquired by someone six months ago, to the surprise of his fellow board members.
Absent a bill of sale, Hutcheson said that the town is able to proceed since it had no evidence of a transaction.
“We’ve heard about this," Hutcheson said in an interview on Wednesday. "But we still haven’t seen anything to confirm it."
Meanwhile, Dicken Crane, owner of Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, said on Wednesday that in early summer 2022, he signed a purchase-and-sale agreement for the Windsor parcels, seeming to confirm what Boyle had told the board two days prior. For more than a century, the Crane family has maintained a farm in Dalton.
Crane said he signed the agreement with advice from the state Department of Agriculture that it would be the best way to proceed. The Cranes are one of three families in Dalton with land in the state's Agricultural Preservation Restriction program, along with the Bardins and the Musantes.
Because of that program’s goal to motivate farmers to keep swaths of farmland together, not fragmented as the Bardin property has been, Crane said it was expected that if one of the farms closed, one of the other families would be in a reasonable position to take over.
“It just makes sense that one of the abutting, also-APR farms would become the owner,” Crane said. “But the town just doesn’t seem to be able to wrap their head around that.”
What was not anticipated, however, was that the town of Dalton would gain control of the land. With that acquisition comes a requirement for an open-bidding process to secure the best offer.
Joseph Diver, chairman of the Dalton Select Board, said any previous agreement might keep the town from getting the highest return on the sale.
“We just want to make sure that the town is getting the best offer for the property,” Diver said in a subsequent interview. “We want competitive bids.”
The property is valued at $243,000. That will be the opening price for any bids, Hutcheson said.
As members of the Select Board on Monday reviewed the proposal for bids along with town counsel Katie Klein, of Boston-based firm KP Law, Diver sponsored language to require that any bidders are liable for complications with the state agency, and requested that any prospective purchase-and-sale agreements be voided before the bidding began.
Diver said that the proposed language was meant to ensure that the town could enact a competitive bidding process. If a previous sale agreement existed, such as the one described by Crane, open bidding would not be possible.
Boyle argued that Diver's motion was stalling a legitimate solution drawn up by town counsel and the town manager.
“This is the same thing we heard six years ago,” Boyle said in the Monday meeting. “Now we have a solution," Boyle said, referring to the Hutcheson proposal, which had been reviewed by Klein, "and it’s being blocked" by Diver's motion.
Boyle continued, "I just do not understand this." The Hutcheson-Klein plan, he said, "is the most clear document I have ever seen, with legally written instructions on how to resolve this complex problem.”
At that point, Boyle himself tossed into uncertainty the plan he had just praised as the "most clear document." Boyle said the property had been acquired by someone six months ago, which town counsel Klein said she was not aware of. Members of the board also seemed unaware.
Boyle clarified in a subsequent interview that he had been in touch with a person, later identified as Crane, who was looking to purchase the property a year-and-half ago, and Boyle said his understanding was that it was acquired six months ago. Boyle had not seen any bill of sale for the property, so he has not been able to confirm a purchase-and-sale agreement.
If such an agreement does exist, the town would have a problem moving forward with open bidding, Klein said. Crane on Wednesday said the sale documents have been sent to the Department of Agricultural Resources.
The Select Board members voted 4-1 to approve Diver’s proposed language change, hoping to ensure the bidding process goes smoothly. Boyle cast the lone “no” vote, and in a subsequent interview, said he wished the board had been made aware of Diver's proposed change in written form, not merely orally.
“We just voted on something extremely important, and we didn’t even have a piece of paper in front of us,” Boyle said in an interview. “We need this quest to end.”
Crane said that if he was advised to by the agriculture department, he would consider voiding the sale. But he would not do it simply at the town’s request.
The APR program was originally started in 1977, as part of a state effort to maintain farmland tracts in the Commonwealth. The program pays landowners the difference between the fair market value of their land and its “agricultural land value” to encourage farmers to maintain it as farmland as opposed to developing it, an option that tends to make land more profitable.
As a tradeoff, a restriction is placed on the land, permanently limiting it to agricultural.
The Bardin property entered into its APR agreement in 1990. The family received $260,000 from the state, and in turn, the farming-only restriction was placed on the land. In addition, James Bardin also signed granting a right of first refusal to the Department of Agricultural Resources, meaning the town must first offer to sell the land to the Commonwealth.
Phu Mai, an agricultural communications officer with the department, said in an email that the Commonwealth will have 60 days to elect to purchase the property when the town decides to sell, and must complete the transaction within 120 days if it does so. It also can defer that right to a similar state agency, so long as it maintains the plot’s use as farmland.
The invitation for bids is being finalized, and if the complications can be overcome, is expected to be announced publicly this week, Hutcheson said.