Should Dalton move its voting site from the CRA to the Senior Center? The Select Board will discuss the matter Monday

DALTON — The Dalton Select Board will discuss the voting location for town elections on Monday night, following up on a citizen's petition to change it.

Some residents have asked the town to relocate voting from the Community Recreation Association, located at 400 Main St. in Dalton, to the Senior Center at 40 Field St., raising concerns about accessibility to the polling place because of a steep ramp in front of the building that’s proven difficult for some handicapped residents to climb.

Poll workers, including town resident Robert Merry, were among those voicing their concerns.

“I’d like to challenge anybody here tonight — Select Board, attendees, anybody — to take a wheelchair up that ramp or walk with somebody using a walker or a cane up that ramp,” Merry said at the meeting. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Residents opposed to the move raised concerns that the Senior Center did not have as much parking available because it was located on a side street, and that voters would be less visible on election day.

Residents voted at the May 1 annual town meeting to give Town Clerk Heather Hunt and public safety officials, including the police chief, Department of Public Works superintendent and fire chief, 120 days to generate a report about options for the location.

“The main issues seem to be visibility and accessibility,” Hunt said in a press release. “Various people have differing ideas about how to address those issues, and I will cover those at the meeting.”

The report will be delivered at the board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Senior Center. The Select Board will have the ultimate decision on where elections will be held.