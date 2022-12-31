For New Year's Eve Jenny Gitlitz of Dalton wants to share her 6-foot snow fort with everyone

DALTON — Sometimes in 10 degree weather, staying up to 3 a.m. with a headlamp, Jenny Gitlitz built a snow fort in her Dalton backyard.

Gitlitz didn’t set out to make a fort but a hula hoop ring, where she could hula hoop during the winter. But she pivoted to a three-foot tall rabbit enclosure. It was too much fun to stop after that. She pivoted again, inspired by fond memories of building a snow fort as a kid. “I was trying to recapture some of that feeling. I didn’t plan it. It just evolved. Sometimes, when I get an artistic impulse, I have to run with it,” said Gitlitz.

In the last two weeks, the structure has risen to 15 feet in diameter with undulating walls up to six feet high. It features candle sconces, recessed counters for serving food and drink, arches made with tree branches as lintels, and window panes of molded ice. There is hay on the ground to prevent falls.

She hopes to share it on New Year’s Eve, before it melts. She is inviting everyone in the Berkshires to join her snow fort party Saturday evening at 2 Pomeroy Ave. in Dalton from 6 to 10 p.m.

“I would love to have a whole ton of people because I feel like I’ve made something magical and I know it’s gonna melt soon. So I just want to share it with people,” she said.

“Do you think people will come?” she asked.

Some of her friends have already experienced the fort. Julia Kaplan, from Pittsfield, said she was in awe. “I got there, and I was blown away. I have never seen anything like that in my life. And I’m 64 years old. She did all that by hand with a shovel and a wheelbarrow?” she said with excitement in her voice.

Kaplan is impressed by the details. The windows Gitlitz made by freezing water in plastic containers. Also, how her friend has found time to create something so beautiful besides taking care of her 92-year-old father. “Here’s something that is more than just a snow fort. I think it’s a gift,” Kaplan said.

While the fort is impressive in daylight, Gitlitz says it is magical at night when lit by candle light. Her friend Cheryl Rose, who attended a recent party, agrees. “This is a season for light and hope and it delightful to be out in the evening with the lights sparkling off of this snow,” she said.

For this Saturday’s party, Gitlitz recommends guests to bundle up. But she plans to play her part to keep everybody warm. “I’m gonna make lots of hot chocolate. I’m gonna buy lots of cookies,” she said. She will be make the hot chocolate on a propane camping stove inside the fort.

Gitlitz chuckles when asked if she loves the winter. “What do you think? Let’s just say I would never move to Florida.”

As someone who grew up with 40 degree winters, I asked her about how she has kept the fort up despite the rain. “First, I let it absorb some of the rain for an hour because that’s good. Because when the snow is dry, it doesn’t have cohesion. When you add water to it, the temperature drops, then it solidifies like ice, which lasts longer than snow,” she tells me. “Then I had plastic tarp for a day and a half to protect it from the rain.”

As we talk she covers the decorative bottles in the wall. “It’ll keep the air out from the inside. Because it’s melting from the inside right now,” she said. “Except usually I do this with gloves.”

Her trial-and-error method has led to some disappointments. The blue dye she used to make stained glass? “It turns out that blue color has propylene glycol in it, which is an antifreeze.”

On Monday, she goes back to work. With the warming weather, she think she will have to let go of her creation.

Gitlitz is already thinking about next year’s fort. “It’d be awesome if I had an assistant. I would have one person running around getting the water, another person shoveling, and another person mixing,” she said. If someone wants to help, you know where to find her.