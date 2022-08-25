Dalton residents will be asked to pony up for Town Hall work and road projects

DALTON – Officials in Dalton will hold a special town meeting Monday, asking residents to approve spending on Town Hall renovations, among other things.

The largest allocations, if approved, would advance work inside town hall, bolster funding for the town's solid waste transfer station and shore up a long-awaited reconstruction of Dalton Division Road.

Town Manager Thomas Hutcheson said the town needs to add about $200,000 to the budget for its town hall project based on cost estimates. The improvements focus on removing asbestos and supporting a temporary office relocation.

Specifically, the funding will go to “asbestos removal and subsequent reconstruction of the second-floor ceiling, and for abating asbestos-containing plaster in the two third-floor offices which need it.”

The town stands to spend about $700,000 on the project, if the budget changes are approved. Hutcheson said Dalton hopes to have the renovation finished by spring. A “yes” vote from two-thirds of the attendees will be required to approve the funds.

Town residents will also get a chance to vote on spending related to the next phase of the reconstruction of Dalton Division Road, which forms part of the town's boundary with Pittsfield. The meeting article calls to approve an additional $146,000 to allow the town to make a bid for the project’s “engineering, design and right-of-way acquisition.”

The allocation would bring the project’s total funding to date to $946,100. The town received a previous bid of around $800,000 in 2018 for that part of the project. But it has since received a low bid of $946,100. This spending will also require a “yes” vote from two-thirds of the attendees.

Residents will also vote on an additional $135,000 to be allocated by the town: roughly $124,000 for transfer station expenses, $6,000 for an appraisal of the Bardin property and $5,000 for the police detail fund.

The transfer station handles solid waste and recycling and was recently taken over by the town of Dalton July 1. The Bardin property is an agricultural tract that the town owns and has approval to sell. The police detail fund ensures prompt payment of officers working “details,” including oversight of projects on local roads.

The police detail fund is meant to provide payment while waiting for compensation from contractors outside the town, such as Verizon and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Hutcheson said.

A “yes” vote from a majority of attendees will approve these funds.

The meeting will be held at Wahconah Regional High School, 150 Old Windsor Road, at 7 p.m. Monday.