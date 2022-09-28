Pittsfield cancer center renamed in honor of David E. Phelps, longtime Berkshire Health Systems leader

PITTSFIELD – Nearly 10 years ago, David E. Phelps was instrumental in shaping a Pittsfield cancer care center associated with one of the country’s top health-care institutions.

As of today, that center will carry his name.

Berkshire Health Systems announced Wednesday that the former BMC Cancer Center will be called the Phelps Cancer Center.

The tribute honors Phelps’ role in creating a facility that allows patients in the Berkshires to have “streamlined” access to health care practitioners with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The center opened at BMC’s Hillcrest Campus in the fall of 2013.

“Dave has given our community a priceless gift,” Barton Raser, chair of the BHS board of trustees, said in a statement. “What we have right here in the Berkshires at the cancer center is hope. And the promise that no cancer patient is ever alone.”

Phelps retired as president and CEO of BHS in January. A decade ago, a family member’s experience with cancer prompted him to connect with Dana-Farber. That led to a permanent relationship between the two institutions and the creation of what’s known as the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative.

Berkshire Medical Center was the collaborative’s first member.

Elizabeth Liebow, a senior vice president with Dana-Farber, said the connection with BMC and other community hospitals “expand what’s possible” for patient care.

“BMC and Dana-Farber have been involved in a 10-year relationship of respect and mutual learning,” she said in a statement.

Available treatments at center Treatments provided at the Phelps Cancer Center include: Prevention and early detection of a wide range of preventable cancers

Personalized treatment courses for each patient

Cancer clinical trials involving the center's partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Surgery, including minimally invasive surgeries and use of the daVinci robotic surgical system

Chemotherapy and infusion therapy

Radiation therapy

Oncology pharmacy services

Lymphedema clinic offers therapy to prevent the build up of fluid in the extremities following cancer treatment

Integrative health programs

Meditation, nutrition, yoga, exercise

The healing therapy known as Reiki

Support programs and support groups

Access to cancer social workers

Pastoral care

Survivorship planning

Palliative care SOURCE: Phelps Cancer Center

Through the collaborative, patients in the Berkshires are connected to specialists with Dana-Farber and can take part in clinical trials. Staff with the local center gain professionally, the hospital says, by engaging with other collaborative members and Dana-Farber specialists.

The goal, officials say, is to better serve Berkshires patients.

According to BHS, the original vision for the cancer center was to be able to “smoothly coordinate the highest quality care for patients in a convenient, close-to-home location [and] also offer integrated, whole-patient care for patients and their families, including social worker support, fitness, acupuncture, nutrition assistance, and other types of integrative wellness programming.”

“One of Dave’s greatest accomplishments during his tenure was the establishment of the cancer center,” said Darlene Rodowicz, Phelps’ successor as president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems.